England's Will Stuart needs no reminding of fierce Wales rivalry

England's Will Stuart (27) says he has known since boyhood just how much rides on a game against Wales as he prepares for Saturday's Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Stuart will be in England's starting front row for the 142nd edition of a fixture dating back to 1881.

The 34-times capped Bath prop has personal motivation for wanting England to earn bragging rights against Wales, with Stuart telling a Twickenham news conference on Friday: "I've got an old school friend who supports Wales and pretends he's Welsh.

"He used to get aggressively annoyed when England beat Wales. Now he's got mixed loyalties!

"Him and his family say they're Welsh but I'm not 100 percent sure. It was ingrained in me from watching England versus Wales games with them how much it meant."

Stuart added: "It's massive. Loads is made of the rivalry but they are a great side and keep battling."

Much has been made of how Celtic nations have an extra spring in their step when taking on England, their economically more powerful neighbour.

But England scrum coach Tom Harrison said: "It's an interesting assumption to presume they would have an extra desire than us. There is rivalry both ways."

England captain Jamie George has insisted he has no qualms with players displaying their passion.

And while Stuart prefers to keep a lid on his emotions, the front-row forward was adamant that should not be mistaken for a lack of feeling.

"I don't know if I am the most outwardly shouty or passionate bloke but inside there's a lot there," he said.

"You might occasionally get a shout after a scrum penalty or something like that."

England launched their Six Nations campaign with an unconvincing 27-24 win in Italy last weekend and Stuart said it was down to the team to inspire a capacity crowd of over 80,000 at Twickenham.

"When the atmosphere is electric here, it's the best place I've ever played," said Stuart. "It's on us to provide performances to push on the crowd to spur us on."

Wales suffered an extraordinary 27-26 defeat by Scotland in their tournament opener in Cardiff after being 27-0 behind early in the second half.

They have since made seven changes to their starting XV, with Wales coach Warren Gatland selecting a brand new front row including prop Keiron Assiratti, who will be winning just his fourth cap this weekend.

"He's a good player," said Stuart. "I played against him in the first couple of caps he had and then against Cardiff this season. He's a good scrummager."