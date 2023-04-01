England stick after Wales twist for key Six Nations clash

Saturday's second-round match at Twickenham is set to see Borthwick keep faith with the same starting XV that featured in England's narrow opening 27-24 win over Italy in Rome last weekend.
Ellis Genge was the only change to the matchday 23, with the 28-year-old prop recalled to the bench in place of Beno Obano after the England vice-captain missed the victory at the Stadio Olimpico with a foot injury.
England last fielded an unchanged starting team at the 2019 World Cup final, when a side coached by Eddie Jones were overwhelmed 32-12 by South Africa in Yokohama, Japan.
This weekend's match will see Jamie George captain England for the first time at Twickenham, with the hooker packing down in a front row featuring Joe Marler at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead.
Wales coach Warren Gatland, in contrast to Borthwick, made seven changes to his starting line-up.
The New Zealander announced his side on Wednesday following their agonising 27-26 loss to Scotland in Cardiff - a match where the Welsh were 27-0 down before scoring 26 unanswered points of their own.
England have won their last seven matches against Wales at Twickenham since a memorable 2015 World Cup pool defeat, with the Welsh having gone without a Six Nations success in southwest London since 2012.
Team (15-1)
Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ethan Roots; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Joe Marler
Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Danny Care, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso