France team to face Ireland in Six Nations announced as Maxime Lucu named at scrumhalf

France team to face Ireland in Six Nations announced as Maxime Lucu named at scrumhalf
Maxime Lucu (31) has been named at scrumhalf for France's much-anticipated Six Nations opener against fellow heavyweights Ireland as Antoine Dupont is skipping the championship to prepare for the Olympics with the Rugby Sevens.

Les Bleus and Ireland will play in Marseille on Friday for their first test since both were knocked out by South Africa and New Zealand respectively in the World Cup quarter-finals last year.

Lucu had deputised for Dupont at the World Cup when the captain missed a game after sustaining a fractured cheekbone.

He will pair up with Matthieu Jalibert as flyhalf Romain Ntamack is still recovering from a serious knee injury before the World Cup.

"It's good for Antoine that he gets out of the frame a little bit. It gives other players some opportunities. Maxime Lucu has always been good, even very good. Now it's up to him to take up the responsibilities," head coach Fabien Galthie told a press conference.

Looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup, Galthie said: "Our goal is to take 80, 90% of these players to the next World Cup. But right now we're focusing fully on our first test in the Six Nations.

"Even without (retired) Jonathan Sexton, we're not worried about their capacity to perform. We also want to pay tribute to the fantastic player he was."

Team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Yoram Moefana, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Gregory Alldritt (captain), 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Paul Gabrillagues, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Louis Bielle-Biarrey

