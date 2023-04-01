Marcus Smith to miss England's Six Nations opener against Italy through injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Marcus Smith to miss England's Six Nations opener against Italy through injury
Marcus Smith to miss England's Six Nations opener against Italy through injury
Updated
Marcus Smith with England teammates Sam Underhill, Ben Earl and Freddie Steward
Marcus Smith with England teammates Sam Underhill, Ben Earl and Freddie Steward
Profimedia
England fly-half Marcus Smith (24) will miss their Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday after limping off during a training session, assistant coach Kevin Sinfield said on Tuesday.

"(Marcus) won't make this weekend, sadly," Sinfield told British media.

"We got the scan report through but we are waiting to understand exactly what that means for us moving forward. He's not fit for this weekend."

With fly-half Owen Farrell ineligible for selection after signing with French club ­Racing 92, Smith's absence will "definitely be a blow," England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth told British media.

England are already without centres Ollie Lawrence and Oscar Beard and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie for the match in Rome on Saturday.

Coach Steve Borthwick could turn to George Ford at number 10, with the uncapped Fin Smith another option.

Borthwick is scheduled to announce his starting line-up on Thursday.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsSmith MarcusEnglandItaly
Related Articles
Six Nations 2024 key dates and times: Everything you need to know
Ollie Lawrence among trio of injury withdrawals from England camp for Six Nations
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Show more
Rugby Union
2023 World Cup the most viewed rugby event ever, says World Rugby
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in hospital after accident
Aaron Wainwright's new Dragons deal a major boost for Welsh rugby
Stuart Lancaster labels Owen Farrell a 'good fit' for Racing's attacking style
England hit with setback as Nick Isiekwe out of Six Nations opener
Borthwick and Jones to reunite with England hosting Japan in November series
Former England captain Owen Farrell joins French side Racing 92 on two-year deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Jurgen Klinsmann still smiling at Asian Cup as criticism mounts
How Sinner became a Grand Slam winner: Payback over Djokovic and parallels with Federer

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings