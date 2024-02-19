Wales bring uncapped O'Connor into squad for Ireland test

Wales bring uncapped O'Connor into squad for Ireland test
Wales are winless in the Six Nations so far this campaign
Reuters
Wales have called up uncapped tight-head prop Harri O'Connor (23) as an injury replacement for Archie Griffin (22) ahead of their Six Nations Championship fixture against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

O'Connor has been rewarded for good form with Scarlets after Griffin succumbed to a knee injury sustained in the narrow 16-14 loss to England in their previous game.

He is one of several potential tightheads in the squad with Keiron Assiratti (26), Dillon Lewis (28) and Leon Brown (27) also possible contenders to start in Dublin.

O'Connor has yet to make a full international appearance but did tour South Africa with Wales in 2022 and played against the Barbarians in a non-cap fixture in November.

Wales have narrowly lost both Six Nations matches so far this year, also scoring 26 unanswered points in the second half at home to Scotland in an opening 27-26 loss.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsO'Connor HarriGriffin ArchieAssiratti KieronBrown LeonLewis DillonWalesIrelandEnglandScotlandScarlets
