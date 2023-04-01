All Blacks make two changes to team for World Cup semi-final against Argentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. All Blacks make two changes to team for World Cup semi-final against Argentina
All Blacks make two changes to team for World Cup semi-final against Argentina
Updated
Mark Talea (R) is back on the wing for the All Blacks
Mark Talea (R) is back on the wing for the All Blacks
Reuters
Winger Mark Telea (26) returned to New Zealand’s starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina at the Stade de France after being left out of the team last weekend for disciplinary reasons.

He was one of two changes announced by coach Ian Foster to the line-up that outlasted Ireland 28-24 in last Saturday’s dramatic quarter-final clash in Paris, with veteran lock Sam Whitelock the other as he is back in the second row alongside his regular Crusaders partner Scott Barrett.

Telea was left out of the quarter-final lineup for a breach of team protocol, which New Zealand media said was after missing a team curfew.

“It’s the team we think gives us the best opportunity. Mark has done his time, he made a mistake and has accepted that and we’re not lingering in that space. Mark has been our form winger and we’ve got a lot of faith in him,” Foster told a press conference on Wednesday.

His replacement last Saturday was Leicester Fainga’anuku, who despite scoring a crucial early try against the Irish drops out of the matchday squad.

Whitelock’s return means Brodie Retallick, who has 107 caps, moves to the bench.

There is also a tweak among the replacements at backup hooker with Samisoni Taukei’aho chosen ahead of the experienced Dane Coles, who retires after the tournament in France.

“Sam will bring extra energy to our pack early. Samisoni, too, is chomping at the bit and it’s about using that extra bit of energy without compromising the group,” added Foster.

The All Blacks will qualify for a fifth World Cup final if they beat Argentina, whom they have lost to twice in the last three years.

“We have never said we are favourites and we know Argentina are a difficult team, a different side. The breakdown will be where we think the battle will be and they have backs that want to run and open you up,” the coach said.

“We know we have to improve on our performance from last week. It is the best team on the night that wins and we know what Argentina have done to us in the past.”

New Zealand team: 

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele’a, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (capt.), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Dalton Papalii, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown.

Follow the semi-final on Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNew ZealandTelea MarkWhitelock Samuel
Related Articles
Winger Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for crunch Ireland quarter-final
Sam Cane returns as captain as New Zealand rest big guns for Uruguay clash
Sam Whitelock named for record-equalling 148th All Blacks test against Namibia
Show more
Rugby Union
Argentina bring in Bertranou in only change for New Zealand semi-final
Updated
England's Danny Care revelling in World Cup chance he thought had long gone
South Africa's Pollard a possible starter after recovering from setbacks
World Cup referee O'Keeffe shrugs off French criticism after quarter-final exit
England 'in awe' of Springbok power, but not there to make up the numbers
Ireland winger Keith Earls ends professional career
Simon Raiwalui to step down as Fiji coach at end of the year
Jones stays committed to Australia, stands by youth push after World Cup flop
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Derby Week: Mostar - a city of two clubs divided by a river, war, faith and football
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings