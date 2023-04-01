All Blacks make two changes to team for World Cup semi-final against Argentina

Mark Talea (R) is back on the wing for the All Blacks

Winger Mark Telea (26) returned to New Zealand’s starting line-up for Friday’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina at the Stade de France after being left out of the team last weekend for disciplinary reasons.

He was one of two changes announced by coach Ian Foster to the line-up that outlasted Ireland 28-24 in last Saturday’s dramatic quarter-final clash in Paris, with veteran lock Sam Whitelock the other as he is back in the second row alongside his regular Crusaders partner Scott Barrett.

Telea was left out of the quarter-final lineup for a breach of team protocol, which New Zealand media said was after missing a team curfew.

“It’s the team we think gives us the best opportunity. Mark has done his time, he made a mistake and has accepted that and we’re not lingering in that space. Mark has been our form winger and we’ve got a lot of faith in him,” Foster told a press conference on Wednesday.

His replacement last Saturday was Leicester Fainga’anuku, who despite scoring a crucial early try against the Irish drops out of the matchday squad.

Whitelock’s return means Brodie Retallick, who has 107 caps, moves to the bench.

There is also a tweak among the replacements at backup hooker with Samisoni Taukei’aho chosen ahead of the experienced Dane Coles, who retires after the tournament in France.

“Sam will bring extra energy to our pack early. Samisoni, too, is chomping at the bit and it’s about using that extra bit of energy without compromising the group,” added Foster.

The All Blacks will qualify for a fifth World Cup final if they beat Argentina, whom they have lost to twice in the last three years.

“We have never said we are favourites and we know Argentina are a difficult team, a different side. The breakdown will be where we think the battle will be and they have backs that want to run and open you up,” the coach said.

“We know we have to improve on our performance from last week. It is the best team on the night that wins and we know what Argentina have done to us in the past.”

New Zealand team:

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Tele’a, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (capt.), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Dalton Papalii, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown.

