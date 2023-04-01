Australia's Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup

Scores
News
Australia's Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup
Nawaqanitawase in action against Georgia
Reuters
Australia winger Mark Nawaqanitawase celebrated his 23rd birthday at a French primary school on Monday morning, the gaggle of children mobbing him a reflection of his growing profile after an outstanding World Cup opener.

Nawaqanitawase's name was on many lips after his eye-catching performance as the Wallabies beat Georgia on Saturday, even if the pronunciation of it (Na-wang-a-nee-ta-wa-say) is still a daunting prospect for many.

Pacey, hungry for work and with a prodigious boot that he illustrated with an early 50-22, Nawaqanitawase scored one of Australia's four tries in the comfortable 35-15 win at the Stade de France.

It is in the air that the tall outside back really catches the eye, however, offering a constant threat under the high ball that resembles that of former Wallaby Israel Folau.

Nawaqanitawase in action before scoring Australia's second try
Nawaqanitawase said he was not about to get carried away by the attention of French schoolchildren or rugby pundits alike.

"I'm really enjoying my footy. I'm in France playing footy, it's pretty cool," he told reporters after receiving a rousing chorus of "Happy Birthday!" from the students of Ecole Elementaire Molina.

"I'm just trying to have fun and obviously win some games and stuff like that. Just trying to do me."

Nawaqanitawase is a lock-in on the right wing for Australia's second Pool C match against Fiji in St Etienne on Sunday, which will have a personal meaning for him and several other members of the team because of their Fijian heritage.

In fact, but for his decision to throw in his lot with Australia last year, Nawaqanitawase might be playing against the Wallabies in the white shirt of the Pacific island nation on Sunday.

"For a split second I was thinking of going down that path but I guess I'm grateful for how things have turned out," he said.

"(Sunday) will be a special moment for myself and the family and it'll be a very exciting match, I think."

Nawaqanitawase made his test debut against Italy in last November's tour of Europe, scoring a brace against Pool C rivals Wales in his second test.

His continued good form was one of the bright spots of Australia's five-match losing streak this year, which they snapped against the Georgians at the weekend.

Having got that monkey off their back, Nawaqanitawase thought the youthful Wallabies squad would not change their approach too much for the Fiji match.

"We'll want to tie them up and make sure that we're connected because they're going bring a lot of mystery, they can do anything out of nothing," he said.

"(But) we've got to back ourselves in what we do. We've got things to improve on... but for the most part, we're just worried about ourselves."

Australia's remaining Pool fixtures
Flashscore
Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNawaqanitawase MarkAustraliaFiji
Rugby Union
Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash
Updated
Captain Kolisi backs Libbok to lead Springbok attack
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane unlikely to face Namibia
Rugby World Cup off to a flyer with a memorable weekend
We had faith we would find our form, say England
Gatland not bothered by intra-team clash in Wales' win over Fiji
Wales edge to victory in thrilling encounter with Fiji
Updated
Springboks sweat over Etzebeth injury after Scotland win
