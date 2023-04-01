Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina
Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina
Curry has recovered from an ankle injury
Curry has recovered from an ankle injury
Reuters
England flanker Tom Curry (25) is ready to start in their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury.

He has been sidelined since May and missed all four of England's World Cup warm-up matches last month.

Asked if he could be recalled immediately, England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said: "We've got no doubt about that.

"He's got a number of caps (45) under his belt now and he's been doing it for years. He can play a number of positions across the back row for us too," Sinfield was quoted as saying by the BBC on Tuesday. "We're delighted he's available."

Steve Borthwick's side will be without suspended pair Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for their Pool D game with the Pumas.

"It really helps having Tom Curry back available. Some of the suspensions that we've had over the last couple of weeks haven't helped," Sinfield added. "The back row changes we've had to make probably haven't helped too."

England, runners-up in 2019, take on Argentina in Marseille and they also face Japan, Samoa and Chile.

The 10th edition of the World Cup starts on Friday with hosts France facing New Zealand and ends on October 28th.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandArgentina
Related Articles
World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Argentina wary of red cards as World Cup opener looms
Show more
Rugby Union
France wary of New Zealand threat ahead of curtain raiser
Trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania
Duane Vermeulen aims to finish Springbok career on a high
Remembering 2003 and the drop goal heard around the world
Snubbed Wallaby Hooper keeping fit in hope of World Cup chance
New Zealand's Jordie Barrett doubt for World Cup opener
Australia ready to match powerful Georgian forward game
Most Read
US Open fan ejected for using 'most famous Hitler phrase'
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings