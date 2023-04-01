England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld
England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld
Owen Farrell will miss two of England's World Cup pool games
Owen Farrell will miss two of England's World Cup pool games
Reuters
England captain Owen Farrell (31) will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on Tuesday, handing the fly half a four-match suspension including Pool D fixtures against Argentina and Japan.

England's 29-10 loss to Ireland on Saturday served as the first match of his suspension, and he will also sit out the final warm-up fixture against Fiji this coming weekend.

Farrell faced a second disciplinary panel after World Rugby appealed against the decision to downgrade the his red card to yellow for a dangerous tackle on Wales loose-forward Taine Basham (23) during England's 19-17 warm-up win on Aug. 12.

Last week, the judicial committee verdict that there were mitigating circumstances in the collision, in which his shoulder struck the head of Basham, caused an uproar among pundits and former players, as well as player welfare advocates.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandFarrell Owen
Related Articles
Disciplinary hearings threaten to dent England’s World Cup ambitions
England coach Borthwick hits out at 'personal attacks' on Farrell after red card
Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'
Show more
Rugby Union
Discipline key for England as they take on Fiji in final warm-up
Argentina prop Tetaz Chaparro out of World Cup with injury
Eddie Jones hopes chat over a beer with Steve Hansen provides valuable insights
Ireland assessing injury to hooker Sheehan as squad decamp to France
Eben Etzebeth primed for fierce World Cup warm-up against All Blacks
Italy World Cup squad includes Capuozzo, Riccioni, Varney
Steve Hansen says he's helping 'good mate' Jones with Wallabies feedback
Foul Play Review and shot clock to feature at World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Man United in for Bayindir
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |