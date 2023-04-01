England's Cole wary of 'dangerous' Argentina ahead of World Cup opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England's Cole wary of 'dangerous' Argentina ahead of World Cup opener
England's Cole wary of 'dangerous' Argentina ahead of World Cup opener
England prop Dan Cole was recalled to the side for the Six Nations earlier this year
England prop Dan Cole was recalled to the side for the Six Nations earlier this year
AFP
Dan Cole (36) said Wednesday that Argentina's scrum could still cause England problems in their Rugby World Cup opener even if the Pumas' pack is not the force of old.

Victory for either Pool D side in Marseille on Saturday would see them take a giant stride towards the quarter-finals.

Argentina have long been renowned for the quality of their scrum, although the Pumas now have threats in their backs too as they proved during a 30-29 win over England at Twickenham when wing Emiliano Boffelli and fly-half Santiago Carreras both scored tries.

While the current front row may lack something in comparison to that of 2015, when renowned props Marcos Ayerza and Ramiro Herrera helped power the Pumas to a World Cup semi-final, Cole remains respectful of a line-up that includes his Leicester team-mate Julian Montoya at hooker.

"It's a force," said the veteran England tighthead prop.

"Whether it's the force of your (Martin) Scelzos, (Rodrigo) Ronceros and (Mario) Ledesmas...But you still have Montoya, who I know brilliantly well.

"You look at their team in the Rugby Championship, they're dangerous. If you have one scrummage where you are not fully focused they will do you damage and get stuck into you."

He added: "Marcos Ayerza could talk for days about the scrum, both the physical and mental aspect of it.

"That's the tradition of their game, we respect that and we look forward to playing them because that's the game."

England's prop Dan Cole (R) leads a maul supported by flanker Jack Willis (2R) and locks Courtney Lawes (2L) and Maro Itoje (L) during a training session
AFP

Cole is still revelling in his return to Test duty after being recalled by coach Steve Borthwick, for the first time since England's scrum was overwhelmed by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan, during this year's Six Nations.

"I didn't think this would happen but now I'm here and I'm very happy and grateful to be part of it," said Cole, who is set to feature at his fourth World Cup.

"It was a surprise to get the call from Steve because I hadn't played for England for three years. I'd worked with him at Leicester but he didn't give anything away."

Former England captain Borthwick, who has overseen six defeats in nine games since succeeding the sacked Eddie Jones, is due to name his team to play Argentina on Thursday.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandArgentina
Related Articles
Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina
World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Show more
Rugby Union
Teen Jorgensen in line for Wallabies World Cup debut
South Africa pick Willemse over Le Roux for World Cup opener
Lienert-Brown in as All Blacks make three changes for France opener
Updated
Sonny Bill Williams labels France among World Cup favourites
France versus New Zealand: A battle of two elite scrum-halves
OPINION: Has the Rugby World Cup been ruined by early seedings?
Creating the best XV in the history of the Rugby World Cup
Love is in the air as France gear up for New Zealand clash
Updated
Fiji handed fly-half blow as Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings