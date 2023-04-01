England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty
England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty
England's Jonny May
England's Jonny May
Reuters
England wing Jonny May (33) has announced his retirement from international rugby, having scored 36 tries in 78 tests, the 33-year-old announced on Tuesday.

May started five games at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, where England reached the semi-finals, but was not selected for the Bronze Final win over Argentina.

"Words can't describe the journey that I've been on so I won't try to put it into words," May, who plays his club rugby for Gloucester, said in a statement.

"At this point in time all I want to say from the bottom of my heart is a huge thank you to everybody who has been a part of this journey with me."

His 36 tries make May England's second leading try scorer of all-time, with his last try coming in the World Cup warm-up loss to Fiji at Twickenham in August.

"Another special thank you, a huge thank you, to the England fans. The ones at Twickenham, the ones who have made all this come to life for me. It's been incredible," May added.

May, who made his international debut in 2013, represented England at the last three World Cups, and started the final in 2019 when they lost to South Africa.

"It's an honour and a dream to represent my country and although I won't be out there on the pitch anymore physically I will always feel connected to this team in spirit. Thank you," he added.

He follows Ben Youngs (34), Joe Marler (33) and Courtney Lawes (34) out of the England door.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandMay JonnyArgentinaFijiSouth AfricaGloucesterMarler JoeYoungs Ben
Related Articles
Southern Hemisphere powers flex muscle to keep old northern order in place
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
World Cup Power Rankings: France favourites, England in trouble
Show more
Rugby Union
Warren Gatland will not lead 2025 British and Irish Lions tour as he recommends Farrell
Siya Kolisi committed to Springboks ahead of Racing 92 move
Eddie Jones' exit is the 'sensible' outcome, says Australia boss Phil Waugh
Rugby Australia accepts Eddie Jones' resignation after early World Cup exit
New Zealand's Ardie Savea named best player of the year by World Rugby
With departures aplenty, uncertainty looms for Springboks as winning era ends
South Africans call for holiday as they revel in record fourth World Cup success
New Zealand's up-and-down Foster era ends with a close one that got away
Springboks' belief and physicality make for world-beating mix when it matters most
Most Read
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?
Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says Jude Bellingham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings