France captain Antoine Dupont suffers facial fracture in Namibia game, stays with squad

Updated
Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minute at the Stade de Marseille
Reuters
France captain Antoine Dupont (26) suffered a facial fracture during the hosts' record 96-0 victory against Namibia at the Rudby World Cup, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Friday.

"Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player's unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad," the FFR said in a statement

Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minute at the Stade de Marseille on Thursday in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red.

The mercurial scrumhalf looks set to at least miss France's last Pool A game against Italy on October 6 and is a major doubt for their potential quarter-final clash against world number one Ireland or defending champions South Africa.

France are already without their number one flyhalf Romain Ntamack for the World Cup after the Toulouse player suffered a knee injury in a warm-up test last month.

Since coach Fabien Galthie took over after the 2019 World Cup, Les Bleus have won a Six Nations by achieving a Grand Slam and have rediscovered their touch, becoming one of the top favourites for the sport's extravaganza on home soil, largely thanks to their pair of talented halfbacks.

