France see flaws despite New Zealand World Cup win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France see flaws despite New Zealand World Cup win
France see flaws despite New Zealand World Cup win
France in action against New Zealand
France in action against New Zealand
Reuters
France got off to a near-perfect start in their home World Cup curtain raiser by beating New Zealand 27-13, yet they know there is a lot to improve if they are to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in seven weeks.

Les Bleus were fired up in the second half of the game on Friday, brutal at the rucks and clinical in attack with two tries through Damian Penaud and Melvyn Jaminet (24) to score 18 unanswered points.

Coach Fabien Galthie (54) and his assistants were satisfied with the win against an All Blacks side, who were previously unbeaten in all 31 of their previous World Cup pool games, but they were quick to point out the team's shortcomings in defence.

France missed 21 tackles in the first half and assistant coach Laurent Labit (58) was not so happy with Penaud's performance in that area.

"We would like Damian to do more. Sometimes he carries the ball instead of moving it around and it puts the team off balance," Labit told a press conference on Saturday.

"Defensively, he can do better. He is a formidable scorer but he must work more. He's at 70% of his capacities."

Penaud scored his 30th international try to put France ahead for good after the break and his ability to finish it off is one of France's best weapons.

France, who are assisted by former referee Jerome Garces, who held the whistle in the 2019 World Cup final, produced a disciplined display.

They were penalised only four times in 80 minutes - an impressive achievement for a side who had little possession in the first half.

Despite their flaws, Les Bleus still crushed the All Blacks to underline their might.

"When you look at it it's incredible to score almost 30 points against them," said captain Antoine Dupont (26).

"We know we're capable of doing better, especially in the first half, but also after the break when we must play certain situations better.

"There were times when we did not play collectively - not because we were being selfish, but because we played too safely, being kind of scared to make the extra pass."

France now have a few weeks to fine tune their tactics with three relatively comfortable encounters against Uruguay, Namibia and Italy, before a potential quarter-final clash against defending champions South Africa or top-ranked Ireland.

Their players are also nursing injuries, with hooker Julien Marchand (28) undergoing tests early next week after sustaining a thigh muscle issue and being forced out of the game early on.

"For Thursday's game (against Uruguay in Lille), we still have two hookers and some props can also play number two, even though they would need to work on the lineouts," said Labit.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFranceNew ZealandUruguayJaminet MelvynSanconnie FabienDupont Antoine
Related Articles
Coach Galthie relieved France recover after worst possible start
France down All Blacks to open home World Cup with a bang
Updated
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
Show more
Rugby Union
Seven-try Italy thrash Namibia to get off to fast start
All Blacks left to plot course through uncharted waters
Blackadder called up to injury-hit New Zealand squad
Fearless Scotland have belief they can top tough World Cup pool
Springboks have plan to counter Russell threat
Rebuilt France team on track with win over New Zealand in opener
Back to the drawing board for Foster's frustrated All Blacks
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings