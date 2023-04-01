France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
Galthie made 13 changes for the warm-up test against Fiji
Galthie made 13 changes for the warm-up test against Fiji
Reuters
undefined France coach Fabien Galthie has challenged his back-up flyhalves to step up and seize the opportunity after injury robbed the team of first-choice Romain Ntamack (24) for next month’s World Cup.

Antoine Hastoy and Matthieu Jalibert are in the running to replace Ntamack when the hosts open the tournament against New Zealand in Paris on September 8th.

Ntamack had been expected to play a key role in French hopes of home success at the World Cup, which runs from September 8th to October 28th, but tore knee ligaments in the warm-up test against Scotland in St Etienne last week and was ruled out on Monday after scans revealed the full extent of the damage.

“We were lucky to have good timing on this Black Monday,” said Galthie about the news of Ntamack’s injury.

We were able to announce it to the squad and take the bad news together. It's part of the World Cup, of life together, and it was a monumental morning slap for all of us.

“We digested it and then afterwards got up and on with things. We think of Ntamack. But I also want to talk about the strength of character that the players have shown since Monday, their determination,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He was speaking after making 13 changes to the lineup for a World Cup warm-up test against Fiji in Nantes on Saturday.

“I also want to talk about Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy. It is their destiny. They must believe in themselves. Now is the time to go.

Hastoy has been with us since the tour in Australia a little over two years ago. He has few caps but he has a lot of participation in the preparations and accumulated a lot of experience and training with the team.

Matthieu Jalibert has struggled with injury at times over the last four years, but he is now back and raring to go. This is their moment and ours too,” the coach added.

Galthie said he would also give prop forward Cyril Baille time to get over his right calf injury and make the squad for the World Cup, which will be announced on Monday.

He is expected to be out for around four to six weeks but has remained with the squad and is taking care of himself. We will take the time to think carefully about Cyril, knowing that he is an exceptional player on whom we rely.”

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFranceFiji
Related Articles
Fiji get injury boost as Habosi returns to face France in warm-up game
France give fringe players chance to shine in World Cup warm-up against Fiji
France assess fly-half options in the absence of injured star Romain Ntamack
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland coach Andy Farrell defends son Owen after disciplinary 'circus'
Biggar and Williams withdrawn from Wales team to play South Africa
England leave out Owen Farrell for Ireland warm-up test following red card controversy
Ireland bring Grand Slam winners back for England warm-up on Saturday
Under-fire coach Eddie Jones rants at 'negativity' as Wallabies head to World Cup
Italy's Capuozzo returns for World Cup warm-up clash with Romania
World Rugby to appeal England captain Owen Farrell's disciplinary decision
Most Read
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Inter enquire into Pavard
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Pep Guardiola targets Club World Cup to complete set of Man City trophies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |