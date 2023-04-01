France's Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison term for domestic violence

France's Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison term for domestic violence
France and Montpellier's Mohamed Haouas
France and Montpellier's Mohamed Haouas
Profimedia
A French court on Tuesday handed rugby international Mohamed Haouas (29) a one-year prison sentence, AFP and L'Equipe reported, after a fast-track trial for alleged domestic violence.

Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team in southern France, had been in police custody since Friday. Sports paper L'Equipe reported the court had chosen a so-called adjustable sentence, allowing the player to effectively stay out of prison.

The verdict, which was milder than the 18-month sentence demanded by prosecutors, casts doubt over Hoaouas' possible call-up for France's team at the next World Cup the country will host this autumn.

Haouas' lawyer did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. It was not immediately clear whether Haouas planned to appeal the ruling.

Last year, Haouas was given a 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupHaouas MohammedFranceMontpellier Herault RC
