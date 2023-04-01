Georgia coach Maisashvili bemoans lack of major games ahead of Rugby World Cup

Georgia start their campaign against Australia on September 9th
Profimedia
Georgia coach Levan Maisashvili said on Monday he wants more games against leading sides as he named his squad for this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 'Lelos', ranked 11th in the world, have faced Romania, the USA and Scotland over the past month in preparation for the tournament.

They start their campaign against two-time winners Australia on September 9th before also playing Portugal, Fiji and Wales in Pool C.

"I wish we had four warm-up games or two meetings with Tier 1 teams, but it's not up to us," Maisashvili said in a Georgian Rugby Union statement.

Of his squad, he said: "We have been observing these rugby players for a long time, we know their abilities well, and I believe that the best 33 have been selected at this stage."

Centre Merab Sharikadze leads Maisashvili's side, the winners of the past five second-tier Rugby Europe Championships.

Winger Alexander Todua as well as full-back Lasha Khmaladze, both 35, will feature in their fourth World Cups, with Khmaladze also being able to feature at fly-half.

There is also a place for exciting full-back Davit Niniashvili, who scored nine tries for French club Lyon last season as well as his domestic teammate, the abrasive flanker Beka Saghinadze.

Georgia squad for the Rugby World Cup:

Forwards

Props: Mikheil Nariashvili (Montpellier/FRA), Guram Gogichashvili (Racing 92), Nika Abuladze (Exeter Chiefs/ENG), Beka Gigashvili (Toulon/FRA), Guram Papidze (Pau/FRA), Luka Japaridze (Montpellier/FRA)

Hookers: Shalva Mamukashvili (Black Lion), Luka Nioradze (Aurillac/FRA), Tengiz Zamtaradze (Black Lion)

Locks: Kote Mikautadze (Bayonne/FRA), Nodar Cheishvili (Black Lion), Lasha Jaiana, Lado Chachanidze (both Nevers/FRA)

Back row: Beka Gorgadze (Pau/FRA), Beka Saghinadze (Lyon/FRA), Giorgi Tsutskiridze (Stade Francais/FRA), Tornike Jalagonia (Biarritz/FRA), Mikheil Gachechiladze, Luka Ivanishvili (both Black Lion)

Backs

Scrum-halves: Vasil Lobzhanidze (Brive/FRA), Gela Aprasidze (Bayonne/FRA), Tengiz Peranidze (Black Lion)

Fly-halves: Luka Matkava (Black Lion), Tedo Abzhandadze (Montauban/FRA)

Centres: Merab Sharikadze (capt), Tornike Kakhoidze, Demur Tafladze (all Black Lion), Giorgi Kveseladze (Gloucester/ENG)

Wings: Akaki Tabutsadze, Alexander Todua, Mirian Modebadze (all Black Lion)

Full-backs: Davit Niniashvili (Lyon/FRA), Lasha Khmaladze (Black Lion)

Rugby UnionGeorgiaWorld Cup
