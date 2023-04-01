Grant Gilchrist leads much-changed Scotland against minnows Romania

Gregor Townsend took over as Scotland head coach in 2017
AFP
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend made 13 changes to his side to face Romania in the Rugby World Cup this weekend, Scottish Rugby announced on Thursday.

Only winger Kyle Steyn and centre Chris Harris retain their places from last week's Tonga win to face lowly Romania in Lille on Saturday.

Lock Grant Gilchrist replaces Jamie Ritchie as captain with Townsend choosing to rest front-line players such as fly-half Finn Russell before October 7th's crucial tie with Ireland.

Ritchie sustained a concussion in the victory over the Pacific Islanders in Marseille, after having featured in Scotland's tournament-opening loss to holders South Africa.

Tight-head prop Javan Sebastian makes his World Cup debut as does Russell's replacement Ben Healy with hooker Johnny Matthews set for his first Scotland appearance off the bench.

Glasgow's Matthews replaced Stuart McInally, who suffered a neck injury, in Townsend's squad earlier this week.

Townsend's side need to beat Romania, 14 places below them in the world rankings, ideally with a bonus point to keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

If South Africa beat Tonga on Sunday, the Scots will then need to overcome tournament favourites Ireland in their final Pool B match in Paris next weekend.

Scotland (15-1)

Ollie Smith; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Steyn; Ben Healy, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Luke Crosbie; Grant Gilchrist (capt), Sam Skinner; Javan Sebastian, Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones

Head coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

