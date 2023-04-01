Gregory Alldritt warns France to increase intensity in World Cup quarter-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Gregory Alldritt warns France to increase intensity in World Cup quarter-final
Gregory Alldritt warns France to increase intensity in World Cup quarter-final
Gregory Alldritt salutes the French fans
Gregory Alldritt salutes the French fans
Reuters
France will need to increase their intensity to match the physical challenge posed by South Africa in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, eighth man Gregory Alldritt (26) said on Wednesday.

The hosts anticipate a bruising examination in the clash at the Stade de France but have a good idea of what awaits them after beating the touring Springboks 30-26 in a tough encounter in Marseille last November.

"We know how they're going to play. Their DNA, their rugby, is based on physicality. It's up to us to put in more intensity than usual for 80 minutes," Alldritt told a press conference.

"As we saw in Marseille last year they're a team that stays in the game for 80 minutes. We've been warned."

One of the key battle in the game will be that between the loose forwards and Alldritt praised the opposing trio.

"I think they're a reflection of the team, a back row that gives a lot in defence and attack for 80 minutes. It's a great challenge. It's going to be a great battle. We're looking forward to it," he said.

"We have players who also hit hard. We forget that at times. I think we have the weapons to respond. We have to do even better and even more than usual against South Africa, but I'm not worried."

Alldritt said the attitude and tempo in the French camp had remained on even keel, even now that the tournament had moved into the knockout phase.

"We're continuing to work as we have been. We're trying to study every aspect of this match, we're not leaving anything to chance," he added.

"We've worked hard on this for four years. We've played some big games, both with our clubs and with the French team."

Beating New Zealand 27-13 in the opening game of the tournament in Paris on September 8th had helped with their confidence, he added.

"The match was difficult but we were ahead by halftime. I hope it'll be the same this weekend.

"We're coming down the home straight. We want to enjoy ourselves, have a lot of fun and finish this competition with no regrets," Alldritt said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionAlldritt GregoryWorld CupSouth AfricaFrance
Related Articles
Ireland top for turnovers, Argentina have worst scrum
France expect another brutal World Cup clash against South Africa
South Africa delay naming team as they ponder bench options
Show more
Rugby Union
Australia-based Wallabies lacked work ethic at World Cup, says coach Broncan
France flanker Anthony Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery
Very different England will run out against Fiji in quarter-final, says Jamie George
Past irrelevant for Irish as they get set for New Zealand quarter-final, says Farrell
Fiji return to Marseille in search of history and go one better than team of 2007
Warren Gatland revives Welsh fortunes in double quick time at World Cup
Libbok sweats on coach’s choice as Bok debate flyhalf to take on France
NFL legend Tom Brady the unlikely benchmark for Ireland captain Johnny Sexton
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings