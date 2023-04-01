France expect another brutal World Cup clash against South Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. France expect another brutal World Cup clash against South Africa
France expect another brutal World Cup clash against South Africa
The match against South Africa comes 11 months after France earned a 30-26 win in Paris
The match against South Africa comes 11 months after France earned a 30-26 win in Paris
Reuters
South Africa have based their domination on a powerful and skilful pack and France expect to face just that when they meet the holders in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Stade de France clash comes 11 months after France earned a 30-26 win in Paris in a brutal affair that saw Pieter Du Toit and Antoine Dupont red carded.

About two thirds of that victorious France team should start on Sunday so they know what to expect.

"We faced them last winter so we have some indications," France prop Reda Wardi told reporters. "The squad is ready for this kind of game. They (South Africa) are physical and they're well known for that.

"They try to impress their opponents with their forwards to show their strength."

The Springboks put seven forwards on the bench in their Pool B clash against top-ranked Ireland and lost 13-8 after missing 11 points from the tee.

Lock Thibaut Flament was replaced early on last November but he had a taste of the South Africa pack. "It was intense, rough, brutal," he recalled. "We're expecting just the same."

France assistant coach Laurent Labit said: "We know what we're up against and who we're up against. We have a lot of respect for this team and what they've done. They're an inspiration to us in terms of what they've achieved."

Labit added that France would maybe be more ambitious than they were 11 months ago.

"When we played them last November we decided to close down the game and try to take as few risks as possible," he explained.

"We had opportunities to play but we were so stuck in the pattern that we lacked ambition. We took that into account. In a World Cup quarter-final will the space be there or not? The priority will be to contain this team and find the space."

In their only World Cup meeting, in the 1995 semi-finals, France played with ambition against the Springboks but were denied victory after having three tries ruled out.

"We were denied three tries. I don't see why those tries weren't valid," former France winger Emile Ntamack told RMC Sport. "But it was decided otherwise. We still have a bitter taste in our mouths because we feel robbed."

Mentions
FranceRugby UnionSouth AfricaWorld Cup
Related Articles
South Africa delay naming team as they ponder bench options
South Africa to appeal to CAS to keep flag flying at World Cups
France talisman Antoine Dupont in race against the clock to face South Africa
Show more
Rugby Union
Libbok sweats on coach’s choice as Bok debate flyhalf to take on France
NFL legend Tom Brady the unlikely benchmark for Ireland captain Johnny Sexton
Argentina call up Lucas Paulos as injury replacement for Matera who leaves World Cup
Plenty of respect but no fear for All Blacks ahead of all or nothing Ireland clash
Superfan Borthwick unlikely to ditch Farrell for England-Fiji clash
Dan Biggar set win fitness race ahead of World Cup quarter-final against Argentina
We'll close the gap with smaller nations by 2031, says World Rugby chief
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard retires from football at 32

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings