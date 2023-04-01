South Africa to appeal to CAS to keep flag flying at World Cups

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a possible flag ban at the ongoing rugby and cricket World Cups, the country’s sports minister Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has set a deadline of Friday for the South African government to pass an amended Bill through parliament to make the country’s legislation compliant with the revamped 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

That process is still ongoing, despite the new WADA code having been introduced in January 2021, and will not be completed by the Friday, which would trigger sanctions, including that South African teams may no longer compete under the country’s flag at global events.

South Africa are due to play hosts France in a Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris on Sunday.

"Last week the Bill was approved by cabinet and will now be tabled to parliament," Kodwa told reporters. "I am confident WADA will recognise these efforts as a commitment to pass the amended legislation and suspend the non-compliance declaration.

"South Africa is a constitutional democracy and enacting laws cannot just be done through the stroke of a pen."

WADA has not responded to a request for comment by Reuters.

Should WADA not budge, Kodwa confirmed SAIDS would lodge an appeal with CAS.

"I believe the grounds for appeal are strong and that the sanctions are not appropriate," Kodwa said. "The sanction as it pertains to the flying of the national flag has created unnecessary hysteria and punished athletes and players unfairly who are competing for the pride of South Africa."

Kodwa said the appeal would, “stave off the consequences of the non-compliance… this means the flying of the South African flag at events such as the Cricket and Rugby World Cups will not be affected until CAS rules on this challenge."

South Africa have long known they are not compliant with the amended WADA code, but there has been a lack of urgency to deal with the matter, which pertains mostly to adjusting wording within the Bill, rather than any shifts in policy.

