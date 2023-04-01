Head coach Warren Gatland wary of Georgia as Wales seek perfect pool record

Head coach Warren Gatland wary of Georgia as Wales seek perfect pool record
Warren Gatland surveys the scene before Wales' last clash
Warren Gatland surveys the scene before Wales' last clash
Reuters
Wales did not get enough credit for their early performances at the World Cup, according to coach Warren Gatland (60) as they look to top Pool C with a fourth victory against Georgia in Nantes on Saturday.

Wales have made sure of their quarter-final place ahead of the meeting with the ousted Georgians, but can keep their confidence high with another assured performance seeking one point to top the group.

Gatland named his side on Monday, making six changes but largely sticking with the core of the team that has impressed in the tournament.

"We didn’t get enough credit early on," Gatland told reporters on Thursday. "I think when people look back, they’ll realise how tough these sides (in Pool C) were.

"Some of our kick strategy has been excellent. (The players) have clarity about what they’re trying to achieve. I’ve been really impressed with their attitude and how they’ve gone out to play in the games.

"It's about continuing to improve as a side. We know we're in the quarter-finals but we want to finish top of the group and win four from four."

Gatland believes too many changes could provide a dip in performance ahead of a likely knockout fixture against Japan or Argentina.

"We want to keep building on the confidence. It’s a real opportunity for guys to come in," he said. "If you make eight or nine changes, you maybe don’t get that performance."

Georgia beat Wales 13-12 in Cardiff last November, a result that hastened the exit of former coach Wayne Pivac (61) and brought about the return of Gatland for a second spell in charge.

"We’re not looking back. We’re only looking forward. We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made. We’re excited about where we are," Gatland said.

"We’ve got huge respect for Georgia. They throw the ball around and were really good against Fiji (in a 17-12 loss). They could easily have been more than nine ahead at half-time. We’re expecting a tough challenge from them."

Wales have won their last seven, and 13 of their past 15, pool matches since the 2011 World Cup. They have not lost a group game against a team ranked lower than them since a 2007 defeat by Fiji in Nantes.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

