How England produced a World Cup performance for the ages

George Ford kicking one of his three drop goals against Argentina

Rarely have England gone into a Rugby World Cup campaign with such little momentum and belief from the nation. Only the most optimistic of Red Rose followers had England down as nailed-on favourites heading into their opener against Argentina after a dismal run of five defeats in six internationals.

Those feelings of uncertainty were only exacerbated within three minutes at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday evening when flanker Tom Curry was dismissed for a head-on-head collision with Juan Cruz Mallia.

That contentious red card marked the earliest dismissal for any player in the tournament’s history and the first Englishman to be sent off at the World Cup.

At that point, it seemed Steve Borthwick’s beleaguered side were set for another damaging defeat, adding to their already desperate run of form.

However, in true backs-to-the-wall fashion, England delivered a steely and defiant display full of character, with the magnificent boot of George Ford firing them to a memorable 27-10 triumph.

Defence back to its best

While Ford’s prowess from the tee has quite rightly taken much of the credit for England’s victory, it was a performance built on defensive resilience.

From the moment Curry was given his marching orders, England’s 14 men went into lockdown mode, taking any feelings of injustice and channelling them into good old-fashioned hard-nosed rugby to overcome their numerical disadvantage.

Maro Itoje in action during the match Reuters

The likes of Ben Earl, Maro Itoje and captain Courtney Lawes were crucial to the recovery, flying out the line to make hit after hit, while the latter was particularly impressive at the breakdown.

Lawes’ most important turnover came midway through the first half with the scores locked at 3-3, as the Saints forward expertly anticipated a pre-meditated penalty move from the Pumas, timing his jackal to perfection on England’s five-metre line.

Admittedly, Argentina were architects of their own downfall with a series of uncharacteristic handling errors, but England needed no second invitation to capitalise and punish Michael Cheika’s side.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield may have come in for some criticism after recent displays, but there can be no denying the commitment and passion England showed in an improved, more intense system.

Ford flourishing in Farrell’s absence

With Owen Farrell serving a prolonged suspension for a high tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham last month, Ford was given the 10 jersey for England’s opener ahead of Marcus Smith.

That selection was vindicated in remarkable fashion, as the Sale fly-half rose to the occasion, converting all 27 of his side’s points in a kicking performance even the great Jonny Wilkinson would have been proud of.

Despite being clattered by a jumping Santiago Carreras after eight minutes, Ford’s ability to remain clear-headed and keep the scoreboard ticking over with six penalties and a hat-trick of drop goals was a sight to behold.

The experienced fly-half surpassed his own points record in a single England game, bettering his previous 24-point tally against France in the 2020 Six Nations.

Ford celebrates after scoring a drop goal Reuters

However, it wasn’t just Ford’s kicking game that proved decisive on the night, with the playmaker controlling the tempo of the match, sending the ball either high or utilising his outsider carriers.

Argentina struggled to cope with Ford’s intelligent and dynamic style of play as the penalty count quickly grew in England’s favour.

It remains to be seen whether Farrell will return to fly-half after serving the final match of his suspension against Japan, but following Ford’s heroics against the Pumas, a return to centre seems a more viable option for the skipper.

Joe Marchant played well against Argentina but Farrell will be desperate to make up for lost time, so expect the Saracens man to be back at 12 against Chile in matchday three, with Manu Tuilagi outside him.

Mitchell makes his mark

Another player who took his opportunity with both hands was scrum-half Alex Mitchell. Given the nod ahead of veteran duo Danny Care and Ben Youngs, the Northampton man delivered an impressive front-foot performance, complementing the skill set of half-back partner Ford with quick rucks and expert distribution.

England players celebrating the win Reuters

Mitchell ignited the aerial battle early on with a series of well-placed box-kicks, while his sweeping up and tackling was faultless throughout the match. Quick ball was needed after Curry’s early departure, and this allowed Mitchell to play to his strengths, sniping in traffic and integrating the forwards into the back line.

The Saints scrum-half looked right at home amongst some of England’s most experienced players, bossing around the likes of Itoje, Ford and Tuilagi.

That level of responsibility and leadership will be key moving through the tournament as England look to build on Saturday’s morale-boosting win and recapture the form that took them to the final in 2019.