Ireland bring Grand Slam winners back for England warm-up on Saturday

Byrne has turned his international career around in the last year
Reuters
Ireland named the vast majority of the team that sealed the Six Nations Grand Slam against England in March for a World Cup warm-up rematch on Saturday as both sides finalise plans for the tournament in France.

Coach Andy Farrell gave a number of fringe players a chance in the so-so 33-17 victory over Italy last time out, but the only player starting on Saturday with fewer than 14 caps will be Cian Prendergast, who impressed off the bench against the Italians.

With captain Johnny Sexton serving the second of his three-match ban, Leinster teammate Ross Byrne takes his turn in the contest to be the primary backup at flyhalf.

Byrne had a torrid time in a disastrous 57-15 Irish defeat to England at the same pre-World Cup stage four years ago but has turned his international career around in the last nine months and was a more than able Six Nations deputy to Sexton.

Ireland's bench is also loaded with experience, including wing Keith Earls who will become just the ninth Irish player to make it to 100 caps if he comes on. One of those centurions - Conor Murray - is also among the replacements.

Earls is one of the players fighting for a place on the plane after Farrell trimmed his squad to 38 players on Wednesday with the release of Caolin Blade, Calvin Nash, Jamie Osborne, Kieran Treadwell and perhaps unluckiest of all, Gavin Coombes.

The Ireland coach, who is still carrying four hookers and four flyhalves in the wider squad, will name his 33-man panel for the World Cup later this month.

Ireland team: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan (captain), 6. Peter O'Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Joe McCarthy, 20 Caelan Doris, 21. Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley. 23. Keith Earls.

