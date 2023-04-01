Italy lose prop Fischetti for key France Rugby World Cup match

Fischetti suffered "three costal cartilage fractures on the left side of the thorax," during Friday's bruising defeat to New Zealand, FIR said.
The 35-time capped loosehead prop was forced off the pitch after 18 minutes as Italy fell 96-17 in a defeat which left its mark, with two other players doubtful for the France showdown.
Lock Dino Lamb (25) picked up a left leg injury and will have further tests in the coming days, while hooker Giacomo Nicotera (27) is subject to a concussion protocol.
Italy have already lost experienced hooker Luca Bigi (32) to an adductor muscle injury.
The Azzurri are thrid in Pool A with ten points and must beat group leaders France next Friday in Lyon to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.