Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown
Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown
Argentina need to beat Japan to keep their World Cup alive
Argentina need to beat Japan to keep their World Cup alive
Reuters
Argentina, despite their World Cup pedigree, appear determined to claim the underdog tag for their blockbuster Pool D showdown against Japan in Nantes next Sunday.

Both teams go into the match with two wins from three games and the permutations are simple: the winning team goes through to the quarter-finals and the losers go home.

The Pumas have been to World Cup semi-finals in 2007 and 2015 but, echoing sentiments expressed by his boss Michael Cheika, assistant coach Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe was focusing purely on Japanese strengths on Sunday.

"They are a team that has qualified for the quarter-finals in the last Rugby World Cup, a team that we know is going to be very tough," Lobbe said, a day after Argentina thrashed Chile 59-5.

"It is a dynamic team, with a clear idea of what they want, a very, very difficult opponent. They are a very well-prepared team, with a very good coach."

Although Japan reached the quarter-finals on home soil at the last World Cup while Argentina flopped out in the pool stage, the Pumas stand four spots above the Brave Blossoms in the world rankings.

In the last two years, Argentina have beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand, England at Twickenham and the Wallabies in Sydney, while world champions South Africa edged the Pumas by a single point in Johannesburg in late July.

Japan this year, by contrast, have lost to Samoa and Fiji, were beaten twice by a New Zealand A team, and went down 42-21 to Italy before arriving in France.

Lobbe, who played openside flanker for the 2015 Pumas team that reached the last four of the World Cup, nevertheless said he was expecting a major challenge from the Japan pack at Stade de la Beaujoire.

"It is a good scrum... solid, with quick ball," he said.

"We are preparing for a great battle since they have good set-pieces. We know that they will want to be among the top eight and so are we. It's going to be a great battle.

"We need to be prepared to grab the opportunity with both hands."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupJapanArgentina
Related Articles
We weren't the worst and now we're not the best, says England hooker George
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Argentina pick six forwards on the bench against England
Show more
Rugby Union
Italy lose prop Fischetti for key France Rugby World Cup match
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend faces decisions ahead of Ireland showdown
Darcy Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to massive win over Romania
Fiji dig deep to beat Georgia and close on last eight
Updated
Winless but proud Chile happy to take lessons from 'amazing' World Cup experience
Sanchez shines as Argentina cruise past Chile to set up Japan showdown
Updated
Duane Vermeulen warns Springboks there are no second chances after Tonga
Italy struggle to come to terms with 'really bad' New Zealand hammering
Foster happy to put down marker and quell "panic" over New Zealand's World Cup chances
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Nottingham level with Brentford, Juventus face Atalanta later
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings