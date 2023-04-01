Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says England coach Sinfield
Kevin Sinfield during his press conference for England
Kevin Sinfield during his press conference for England
Reuters
Most people probably knew what he meant when England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield (43) said "everyone wants the best players to go head to head" but it was an unfortunate slip amid his defence of his team's questionable tackling technique.

Tom Curry's (25) red card after an upright head-on-head collision in the third minute of Saturday's 27-10 World Cup victory over Argentina earned him a two-game suspension and followed bans on Owen Farrell (31) and Billy Vunipola (30) for dangerous tackles.

Curry and Farrell will not be available for Sunday's match against Japan but Sinfield, England's defence coach, said everyone was working hard to eliminate head contact.

"It makes life really difficult for the players, first and foremost," Sinfield told reporters on Wednesday.

"We all want to see the players out on the field, we want to see the best players in the world go head to head. We’ve just got to be careful.

"We continue to work on our tackle skill – and work incredibly hard. The guys have bought into it and have done so for some time, but they’re human and they make mistakes.

"Unfortunately, we’ve had to deal with four red cards in six games (one was rescinded). We’re getting pretty good at defending with 14 men, but we want to have our full complement on the field for as long as possible."

Sinfield pointed out that England gave away only seven penalties on Saturday and said they don't have a discipline problem.

One problem they do have, however, is scoring tries. They did not get remotely close to the Argentina line, though they will argue they had no need to such was their dominance in the middle of the park which enabled George Ford to kick six penalties and three drop goals.

A World Rugby statistical review after the first weekend of games noted that England made one line break - the lowest of any team playing - two offloads and 76 passes - both figures also among the lowest.

With the greasy ball, their one-man disadvantage and their control of the contact area, those figures are not a huge surprise as England quickly worked out what was working.

More surprising is that they missed 23 tackles, though the match did not feel like they were being run through, as it did when they missed 27 in the final warm-up defeat by Fiji.

Sinfield was unconcerned.

"The numbers don't have emotion, passion, they don't understand particularly the relationship between a captain and the referee," he said.

"The analytics are important, we try to understand why certain things have happened, but I like to think as a coaching group we trust the players and we back them to make decisions."

England name their team to play Japan on Thursday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandFarrell OwenArgentinaVunipola BillyFord GeorgeFijiJapan
Related Articles
Borthwick: England chances at World Cup written off too soon
Earl takes over as England's number eight from Vunipola, Ford continues at fly-half
How England produced a World Cup performance for the ages
Show more
Rugby Union
How France built a pool of some of the best players in the world
'Belt him, belt him!': Wallaby Vunivalu expecting no favours from Fiji
Tupou injury scare for Wallabies ahead of Fiji clash
Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test
Updated
South Africa's Nienaber changes 14 for Romania test and selects four scrum halves
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Sam Whitelock named for record-equalling 148th All Blacks test against Namibia
Updated
French reserves to take Uruguay seriously in second Pool A game, says Galthie
Rugby headed in a new direction with tackle laws, says Creevy
Most Read
Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings