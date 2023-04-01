Scotland coach Gregor Townsend faces decisions ahead of Ireland showdown

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend faces decisions ahead of Ireland showdown
Reuters
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend (50) got the performance he wanted and perhaps a selection headache after his side romped to a 12-try 84-0 victory over Romania on Saturday to keep their World Cup quarter-final hopes alive.

Scotland head to Paris next week for a showdown with Ireland where a victory could put them into the knockout phase at the expense of either the Irish or South Africa.

Townsend’s much-changed team brushed aside Romania having led 42-0 at half-time.

"I thought our intent to work hard was there right from the beginning and was carried on throughout the game," the coach said.

"Romania were very physical, it was tough conditions with the wet ball. We managed the physicality and we kept the performance going."

Winger Darcy Graham scored four tries to match Gavin Hastings' World Cup record for Scotland set against Ivory Coast in 1995, the highlight of an excellent team performance that will give Townsend food for thought ahead of the Ireland game.

"We will sit down tomorrow night (Sunday) and discuss selection," he said. "But this gives us really good momentum going into a training week ahead of our biggest game of the World Cup. It's a credit to the 23 tonight who have trained and played well."

Captain Grant Gilchrist said the performance showed the depth in the Scotland squad.

"We knew we had to front up tonight and do a professional job," he said. "Credit to Romania, they fought hard and put in some good shots, but we stuck to our systems and I am really proud of that performance which gives us momentum going into next week.

"The guys who came in I thought were all excellent. They all showed why they are in the squad and how competitive this squad is.

"It's up to the coaches to put the team together but a lot of the guys put their hands up today and were outstanding. We know what awaits us next week, it is hugely exciting."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

