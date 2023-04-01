Darcy Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to massive win over Romania

Darcy Graham led the way with four tries as Scotland romped to an 84-0 bonus-point triumph over Romania at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday to set up a Pool B showdown against Ireland.

Graham’s opening three tries came in the first half as Scotland blitzed to a 42-0 lead and they added six more tries in the second period, scoring more than a point a minute at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Chris Harris, Ollie Smith, Ben Healey, Johnny Matthews and Rory Darge also scored tries while Healey did not miss any of his 11 conversions for apersonal tally of 27 points.

Scotland moved up to 10 points in the standings and kept up their hopes of a quarter-final place, as they prepare to meet Ireland in Paris on Saturday. They must beat the world's top-ranked team to stand any chance of progressing to the last eight.

Scotland bagged three tries in the opening 21 minutes led by flanker Watson’s effort in the ninth minute and when Romania had two players yellow carded in quick succession 10 minutes before half time, Graham scored two more tries and Matt Fagerson also dotted down.

There was plenty of opportunity for Scotland’s backs to display a full array of skills in the second half as they added six more tries, the last from Graham as he rounded off a fine individual performance.

None, however, was more popularly received than when Blair Kinghorn broke nd Matthews finished off an expansive move for a debut try, one week after receiving a surprise call up to join the squad in France as an injury replacement.

Romania did not score in their previous match – a 76-0 loss to South Africa in Bordeaux – but had a chance in the last quarter-hour with several pick and drives at the Scotland line but fell agonisingly short.

They have now conceded 242 points, with only eight scored in their opening pool game against Ireland on the opening weekend of the tournament in France. Romania conclude their campaign against Tonga in Lille on October 8th.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupGraham DarcyFagerson MattMatthews JohnnyWatson HamishHarris ChristopherDarge RoryPrice AliKinghorn BlairScotlandRomania
