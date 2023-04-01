Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco and Libya disaster victims

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco and Libya disaster victims
Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco and Libya disaster victims
The centre of Lille before the game on Thursday
The centre of Lille before the game on Thursday
Reuters
A moment of solidarity will be held before France play Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup in Lille on Thursday following the deadly disasters in Morocco and Libya, rugby's governing body said.

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude last Friday killed nearly 3,000 people in Morocco, the deadliest quake to hit North Africa since 1960. In Libya's east, a torrent resulting from a powerful storm burst dams and killed thousands, with many more missing.

"A moment of solidarity will be observed ahead of the anthems at the France v Uruguay Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool A match in Lille on Thursday to remember those affected by the floods in Libya and earthquake in Morocco," World Rugby said in a statement.

"Rugby World Cup 2023 and the global rugby family stands in solidarity with the people of Libya and Morocco at this extremely difficult time."

The hosts face Uruguay at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The French are second in Pool A on four points after beating New Zealand in the opening match. Uruguay have yet to start their campaign.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupUruguayFranceNew Zealand
Related Articles
France see flaws despite New Zealand World Cup win
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
Namibia desperate to win first World Cup match
Show more
Rugby Union
Tonga name four ex-All Blacks for World Cup Pool B opener against top-ranked Ireland
Samoa name former Australia star Leali'ifano to start against Chile
Wales forward Christ Tshiunza ready for 'surreal' World Cup debut against Portugal
Scoring record in sight for Sexton as Ireland captain picked to face Tonga
Springboks hope versatility can be World Cup tonic in tough times as injuries pile up
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Gareth Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play against Portugal
Updated
South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup with injury
Updated
Key South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx under injury cloud, endangering title hopes
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings