Penaud will beat my record - hopefully in the final, says France great Blanco

Penaud has scored 35 tries for France
Reuters
Damian Penaud's (27) brace against Italy at the Rugby World Cup put the winger on track to beat France's all-time try-scoring record set by Serge Blanco (65), and the former full-back is hoping his mark will fall in the final.

"Records are made to be beaten and I think mine will be beaten by Damian," Blanco, who scored 38 tries in his 11-year international career, told Reuters.

Penaud's two tries in France's 60-7 win took his tally to 35.

"He's got a great vision of the game, he's always well placed," Blanco, who was nicknamed the 'Pele of rugby', added.

"He can score from everywhere, sometimes he's in the full-back position, sometimes on the opposite wing."

France topped Pool A and will face Ireland, Scotland or South Africa in the quarter-finals next Sunday, with the defending champions their most likely opponents.

"I wish for him to beat my record but not in the quarter-finals, hopefully in the final to give us our first World Cup title and turn the French hearts upside down," said Blanco.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFrancePenaud Damien
