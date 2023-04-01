'Rugby anorak' Libbok key for South Africa at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. 'Rugby anorak' Libbok key for South Africa at World Cup
'Rugby anorak' Libbok key for South Africa at World Cup
South Africa's Manie Libbok scores a try against Australia back in July
South Africa's Manie Libbok scores a try against Australia back in July
Reuters
Two years ago Manie Libbok’s (26) career was in limbo and seemingly on a downward spiral, but the fly half will head into the Rugby World Cup in France as South Africa’s first-choice number 10 and the man they rely on to ignite their potent backline.

Libbok played at the Pretoria-based Bulls and in Durban for the Sharks, but it was only after a move to Cape Town in 2021 that the fly half began to blossom, leading the Stormers to back-to-back finals in the United Rugby Championship.

His career had stagnated, but he found a team that played to his strengths, who ran the ball and gave him the freedom to showcase his rugby intellect and vision.

Also, perhaps most crucially, he was shown unwavering support by Stormers coach John Dobson.

"Manie comes from a tough background financially, and he felt vulnerable and just wanted to be backed," Dobson told SuperSport. "He was quite insecure when he came to us, and it was all about telling him, 'you are playing next week'.

"With Manie, you never go back correctively and tell him he did something wrong. If he is properly confident, he is imperious."

Dobson describes Libbok as a "rugby anorak" who obsesses over the game and has a deep desire to learn, leading to an finely tuned rugby brain.

"If you ask Manie how his weekend went, he would say he watched the Six Nations games and had spotted trends that are developing in the back field approach of some of the teams," he says.

An injury to regular Springbok fly half Handre Pollard (29) opened the door to national team selection and Libbok's performances for the Stormers could not be ignored.

He allows the Boks to play a different style of rugby to previous years, less about tactical kicking and more to create opportunities for their talented back three with ball in hand.

He debuted against France in 2022 and has impressed since, keeping the equally talented Damian Willemse (25) out of the number 10 jersey.

There have been questions over his accuracy off the kicking tee – he missed four relatively simple kicks in the 52-16 win over Wales this month, but knocked over five from five versus New Zealand a week later.

It is that inconsistency the Boks will hope to iron out of his game, but for the rest he has the full package to lead them to World Cup success.

Follow the South Africans at the World Cup with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupLibbok ImanuelSouth AfricaDobson MatthewPollard HandreFranceNew ZealandWillemse Damian
Related Articles
French flair is back as Les Bleus sniff maiden World Cup
Skewed draw rips up World Cup form guide
New Zealand lock Barrett cleared to play in World Cup opener against France
Show more
Rugby Union
Japan face uphill struggle to progress from World Cup pool
Argentina wary of red cards as World Cup opener looms
Australia's Slipper unlikely to make World Cup opener
Ireland's World Cup fate linked again with Sexton
Namibia desperate to win first World Cup match
Uruguay set improved target in search of more World Cup upsets
Australia coach Jones backs Springboks' forwards 'innovation'
Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad
Most Read
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Deadline Day LIVE: City sign Nunes, Brighton get Fati
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings