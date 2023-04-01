Rugby legend James Slipper serving as a mentor to Australia's young props

Slipper will hope to make an impact at the World Cup

James Slipper (34) will etch his name in the annals of Australian rugby against Fiji this weekend when he becomes only the third Wallaby to appear at four World Cup tournaments.

Before him, only backs George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper had managed that feat.

But more than that, the prop is an icon to some of his younger teammates, particularly those competing with him for a starting berth.

"Slips is a legend of rugby and probably one of the best front-rowers Australia has ever had," said Angus Bell, 22, who will start in Slipper's preferred position of loose-head in Saint Etienne on Sunday.

What makes Slipper stand out from the crowd is that in an era of ultra-specialised front-rowers, he will line up against Fiji at tight-head, despite being picked as one of the team's three loosehead props in France.

Slipper has moved between the two prop positions throughout his career, with head coach Eddie Jones paying tribute to his "courage and resilience" when picking him to stand in for the injured Taniela Tupou against the Flying Fijians.

Slipper will earn his 132nd cap, edging him closer to Gregan's all-time Wallaby record of 139 Test appearances.

And he remains a reference for his younger teammates, even when they are competing with him to play.

Bell made his Wallabies debut as a 40th-minute replacement after Slipper was injured playing against New Zealand in November 2020.

The pair have known each other for a long time.

Bell's father Mark, who won one cap for the Wallabies in 1996, used to coach Slipper at the Queensland Reds, before later coaching his own son at the Waratahs.

Slipper even took the young Bell under his wing.

"It was sort of like a mentorship role. Slips is just good because obviously we had connections prior through my father coaching him," said Bell.

"He just reached out after I played my schoolboy stuff ... and he just wanted to mentor me and he did that until I came through to the Waratahs and obviously now I'm lucky enough to get to play with him."

The veteran may not be able to match Tupou's power but he contributes more than just his experience.

"He brings a lot of edge and also to our defence, also mauling and the set piece," said Bell.

Australia's latest record v Fiji Flashscore

'Huge inspiration'

With Slipper picked at tighthead, 25-year-old Blake Schoupp kept his place on the bench as Bell's replacement.

Asked about what it means to play with Slipper, Schoupp said: "Massive, not just for me but for every front-rower in Australia, he's a huge inspiration.

"We're just lucky to have him in the squad still and for me personally, growing up he was someone I idolised and to rub shoulders every day and watching him going about his business is good enough for me."

Schoupp has even thought about trying to emulate Slipper by developing the ability to scrummage on both sides of the hooker.

"I've spoken to Slips and Hat (Neal Hatley), our scrum coach, about possibly long-term upskilling as a front-rower and it's definitely something I've thought about."

Schoupp remembers as a child watching Slipper on television with his father.

He was 12 when Slipper made his Wallaby debut in 2010.

"I don't want to make him feel any older than he already is, but yeah I have mentioned it a couple of times," quipped Schoupp.

"There are a couple of running jokes about his age but he's still playing some of his best footy and that's what's impressive about him."