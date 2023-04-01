South Africa fly half Jantjies reveals failed drug test

South Africa fly half Elton Jantjies in action
Reuters
South Africa fly half Elton Jantjies (33) said he had tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, but denies intentionally ingesting the substance as he faces a ban that could end his career.

Jantjies was part of the Springboks’ training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, but was not selected for the final 33 after a series of off-field issues have seen him drop down the pecking order.

Clenbuterol is generally used to burn fat, though it is also found in some asthma medication. It is also known to increase stamina.

"It is with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June 2023 returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol," Jantjies, who was part of the squad that won the 2019 World Cup, said in a statement on Saturday.

"I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B Sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test."

Janties played for French second-tier side Pau this past season and has not turned out for the Boks this year. South African Rugby confirmed they are aware of the failed test.

"SA Rugby has noted the statement issued on behalf of Elton Jantjies and confirms it was advised of the adverse finding. We are bound to respect and allow (the investigation) to run its course without further comment or speculation," it said in a statement.

Former Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi (29) has recently returned to professional rugby following a four-year ban after he failed a drugs test in December 2019. He has signed for the Durban-based Sharks.

