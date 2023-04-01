South Africa inflict heaviest ever defeat on New Zealand with 35-7 win

South Africa's Kwagga Smith scores their fifth try at Twickenham
Reuters
South Africa put in a masterclass of forward power to thrash New Zealand 35-7 in their Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at neutral Twickenham on Friday, the biggest ever loss for the All Blacks in their 102-year test history.

It was a performance that serves as a warning to the Springboks’ rivals as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in France as they scored five tries through captain Siya Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, hookers Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi and flanker Kwagga Smith.

New Zealand played the entire second half with 14 players after lock Scott Barrett received a second yellow card, equating to a red, as they had no answer to the Springboks’ intensity and set-piece domination.

Replacement back Cam Roigard scored a consolation try for New Zealand but coach Ian Foster will be alarmed at how his first choice selection were second best in every facet of the game ahead of their World Cup opener with France in Paris on September 8th.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

