Rummenigge: Franz Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in Bayern stadium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Rummenigge: Franz Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in Bayern stadium
Rummenigge: Franz Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in Bayern stadium
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge played alongside Franz Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge played alongside Franz Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich
Reuters
German football fans should fill Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena to properly commemorate the life of Germany great Franz Beckenbauer who died aged 78 on Sunday, former team mate and ex-Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (68) said on Tuesday.

Beckenbauer, who was Germany's first truly global sports star and led them to the World Cup title as player and coach in 1974 and 1990 respectively, had become part of the country's social fabric in a hugely successful career on and off the pitch spanning over 50 years.

Beckenbauer, considered one of the best players of all-time, won 103 caps and captained West Germany to World Cup success in 1974, two years after lifting the European title.

He also headed the organising committee for the 2006 World Cup held in Germany.

"The whole world of football and beyond is grieving for our friend Franz," Rummenigge, who played alongside Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich in the 1970s, told Bild newspaper.

Rummenigge, a former longtime Bayern CEO, was West Germany's captain under coach Beckenbauer in the 1986 World Cup where they lost to Argentina in the final.

"As a thank you and in remembrance FC Bayern should organise a commemoration in the stadium which would not have existed without him," he said.

Beckenbauer was part of the mighty Bayern Munich team who won three consecutive European Cups from 1974-76 among other titles. He became the team coach and club president after his playing career, establishing the German champions as one of the most successful and valuable brands in European soccer.

The club, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved to their purpose-built Allianz Arena in 2006.

A stadium ceremony is not the only proposal to remember the "Kaiser", a nickname he earned for his playing style and vision of the game.

Fellow 1974 World Cup winner Bertie Vogts suggested renaming the German Cup the Beckenbauer Cup to ensure his memory lives on.

"Maybe the German FA (DFB) should consider renaming for example the German Cup after Franz Beckenbauer," Vogts told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"It is important that his name is not forgotten by the football generations that follow."

Mentions
FootballBeckenbauer FranzRummenigge Karl-HeinzBayern Munich
Related Articles
Franz Beckenbauer: The stylish Kaiser who ruled German football
Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Updated
Franz Beckenbauer's mark on the world of football in six key dates
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Ajax keen on Henderson, Real Madrid target Davies
Updated
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Nigeria's injured striker Boniface set to miss Africa Cup of Nations, Moffi called up
Updated
Holders Senegal forced into double change just days before AFCON
Guinea hope talisman Serhou Guirassy will be fit for Cup of Nations campaign
Mohamed Salah aiming to add to trophy cabinet by winning AFCON with Egypt
Jurgen Klinsmann stakes it all on Asian Cup glory with South Korea
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Most Read
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Transfer News LIVE: Ajax keen on Henderson, Real Madrid target Davies
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings