Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. Simone Biles leads US gymnastics redemption tour in Paris

Simone Biles leads US gymnastics redemption tour in Paris

Simone Biles is a four-time olympic champion
Simone Biles is a four-time olympic championMatt Krohn - USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles (27) will lead a US gymnastics squad eager to reclaim their team title at the Paris Olympics and put the memory of the tumultuous Tokyo Games behind them, coach Chellsie Memmel (36) told reporters on Tuesday.

Biles withdrew from several events three years ago in Tokyo due to mental health issues and the favoured US team were forced to settle for silver behind Russia.

Since returning from a two-year break from the sport, she is once again dominating competitions and is mentally and physically sound in the lead-up to her third Games.

"Simone has been doing great," said Memmel, the team's technical lead.

"She's been solid in training since Katy, Texas and seems to be in a really great place.

"She's a great leader for this team and together they are really looking forward to the competition. It is kind of their redemption tour."

Four of the five gymnasts from the last Games - Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Biles - are back and will be joined by 16-year-old first-time Olympian Hezly Rivera.

Although Biles is the clear leader, Memmel said the coaching staff has been careful not to put too many expectations on the four-time Olympic champion's shoulders.

"We don't say to her that she is keeping us all together and we're relying on you and you alone," Memmel said.

"I've had the conversation with (head coach) Cecile (Landi) already about team finals and what the expectation for Simone is," she said.

"If she doesn't feel like it's going to be in her best interest to do all four events that day, is that an option for her? Absolutely.

"If that's what she needs to continue to be at her best for her team and for herself, that's what we're going to do because there are still four members on our team."

The five-person team was selected after a tough Olympic trials featuring injuries to Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello, and Memmel said that painful experience helping bring the athletes closer together.

"I'm really proud of this team with everything they've gone through already seeing teammates get injured," she said.

"I want them to get through this and be happy, healthy and proud of what they accomplish no matter what the outcome is.

"I want them to be proud and to look back and say I'm so glad I had this experience."

Mentions
GymnasticsBiles SimoneOlympic Games
Related Articles
Andy Murray among sporting icons set to feature in their final Olympic Games
Brisbane wrangles with political flip-flops on long road to Games in 2032
Emma Hayes says US women ready to 'create a new history' at Paris Olympics
Show more
Gymnastics
Bears safety Owens to skip game to support wife Simone Biles at Paris Games
Three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock to retire after Paris Games
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas delays competitive return due to COVID
Mary Lou Retton 'blessed' to be alive after being struck by pneumonia
Japan's Hashimoto wins second all-around world title after stunning display in Antwerp
Brilliant Simone Biles in control at US Championships as she eyes eighth title
Biles quashes comeback doubts in Chicago victory, appears set for third Olympic bid
Simone Biles captures US Classic in return to gymnastics competition
Gymnast Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bologna sign Dallinga, Pep admits Ederson could leave
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings