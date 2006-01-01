Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. Emma Hayes says US women ready to 'create a new history' at Paris Olympics

Emma Hayes says US women ready to 'create a new history' at Paris Olympics

The United States have yet to concede a goal under Emma Hayes
The United States have yet to concede a goal under Emma HayesVincent Carchietta (USA TODAY)
The United States insisted they have put their ill-fated 2023 Women's World Cup campaign in the rear-view mirror on Tuesday, as the team prepare to kick off their Paris Olympic campaign against Zambia on Thursday in Nice.

The four-time Olympic champions suffered their earliest World Cup exit in the round of 16 last year, a bitter memory that reporters were quick to bring up again before the fifth-ranked team's first group stage match on Thursday.

"This team is past that. I think this team is firmly focused on, you know, creating a new history together," said head coach Emma Hayes, who hopes to lead the four-time gold medallists back to the top of the podium for the first time in 12 years.

"Our motivation isn't always about righting the wrongs. Far from it. We're excited. We're prepared."

U.S. fans hailed Hayes as a saviour when she took the reins this year, as she arrived stateside just after collecting her seventh WSL crown with Chelsea.

No opposing team has found the back of the U.S. net through Hayes' first four games in charge, but a 0-0 draw against 44th-ranked Costa Rica in the Americans' final Olympic tune-up match sent a shiver through U.S. fans' spines.

After a productive week of training in Marseilles, Hayes said she had full confidence in the team, which features eight returning members from the Tokyo squad.

"The team is exactly where it needs to be at this stage. And for us it's just so, so important we continue to focus on that process," she said.

Their Group B opponents on Thursday, Zambia, are a distant 64th in the rankings and have little Olympic experience, after making their Games debut in Tokyo.

But Hayes, who previously called Zambia captain Barbra Banda the most in-form striker on Earth, is leaving nothing to chance.

"It isn't a shoo-in to get somewhere," she told reporters. "It has to be earned."

Mentions
FootballOlympic Games WomenUSA WOlympic Games
Related Articles
US women have task cut out in quest for record fifth gold at Olympic Games
Australia midfield general Katrina Gorry fit for Olympics after ankle injury
Alex Morgan left out of USA Olympic squad, likely ending international career
Show more
Football
Bologna sign Netherlands forward Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make second bid for Doue, Bologna sign Dallinga
Updated
UEFA begins investigation into Morata and Rodri EURO 2024 celebrations
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Leagues and unions take legal action against FIFA over international calendar
Bordeaux relegated to French third-tier after withdrawing appeal
Torino sign former Southampton striker Che Adams on free transfer
CAF Champions League: Ex-Kenyan striker Elijah Onsika predicts struggle for Gor Mahia
Hansi Flick looking to bring more direct style to Barcelona next season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make second bid for Doue, Bologna sign Dallinga
Lionel Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa America injury
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament of storied career

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings