Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. The Masters
  4. Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson
Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson
Judd Trump during his match against Kyren Wilson
Judd Trump during his match against Kyren Wilson
Profimedia
Judd Trump (34) overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat Kyren Wilson (32) 6-5 in a thrilling match at the Masters snooker tournament on Tuesday.

The defending champion looked down and out early on, but he battled back with some impressive breaks, including a 101, to level the score at 3-3.

The match went down to the wire, with both players trading frames before world number two Trump eventually sealed the victory with a 65 clearance in the decider.

"It was a strange game - nip and tuck the whole way through," Trump told BBC Sport.

"I was just fighting not to go 4-0 down.

"At 5-4, Kyren made an unbelievable clearance to go 5-5.

"I felt quite nervy out there from the start. I couldn't even chalk my cue at one point. In that last break I was on my way home and he took a little bit of a risk and was unfortunate to leave the gap.

"You would think with my experience you would get over the nerves but coming here, to the World Championship or the UK is a different feeling, you just don't want to go out in the first round."

Wilson was disappointed to lose, but he admitted that Trump deserved the victory.

"I should have hit home a little more at 3-0," Wilson said.

"I am disappointed not to finish it off. I should have. That is how my season has gone. All year it has been exactly the same.

"I just can't believe I have left the red through the gap and it sums up my season - but every credit to Judd."

Trump's win sets up a quarter-final clash with Ali Carter.

Neil Robertson faces Barry Hawkins in Tuesday's evening session, and Ronnie O'Sullivan awaits the winner in the next round.

The Masters continues on Wednesday with Mark Selby taking on Jack Lisowski and Mark Allen facing John Higgins.

Mentions
SnookerWilson KyrenTrump JuddThe Masters
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Lisowski strolls past Brecel to kick start Masters campaign, Murphy awaits
Show more
Snooker
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits lack of 'buzz' after winning eighth UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time
Judd Trump hammers Mark Selby to book semi-final spot in York
Most Read
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings