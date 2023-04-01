O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. The Masters
  4. O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan reached the quarter-final of the Masters for the 25th time
Ronnie O’Sullivan reached the quarter-final of the Masters for the 25th time
Profimedia
Ronnie O’Sullivan (48) survived a spirited fightback from Ding Junhui, including a superb 147 from the Chinese player, to reach the quarter-final of the 2024 Masters with a 6-3 win at the Alexandra Palace in London.

In a widely-anticipated repeat of last month’s UK final, O’Sullivan raced into a 4-0 lead before Ding won three-in-a-row - including pocketing a sensational 147 break - to setup a tense finale.

The world number one then clinched the final two deciding frames to keep alive his bid to win a historic eighth Masters title.

"I was pleased to get over the line in the end," O'Sullivan told Eurosport. "My cueing is not great, but I tried. I tried, but sometimes there is nothing more you can do.

"I haven't played much since the UK. (I'm) a little bit tired, but that's part of the job. I must have gone through 20 different cue actions out there.

"When I say I don't care, I play like I play when I play down the club. I think you've just got to go for it, and play from a place of abandonment."

He will next face the winner between Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins, who play on Tuesday evening. 

Mentions
SnookerO'Sullivan RonnieDing JunhuiThe Masters
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Show more
Snooker
Lisowski strolls past Brecel to kick start Masters campaign, Murphy awaits
Updated
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits lack of 'buzz' after winning eighth UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time
Judd Trump hammers Mark Selby to book semi-final spot in York
Ronnie O'Sullivan edges Zhou Yuelong to reach UK Championship semi-finals
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal strongly linked with Onana, Dortmund close on Maatsen
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Pain-free Paula Badosa out to make splash in comeback at Adelaide International
De Bruyne 'nowhere near' his best after long-awaited Manchester City return

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings