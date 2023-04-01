O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final

Ronnie O’Sullivan reached the quarter-final of the Masters for the 25th time

Ronnie O’Sullivan (48) survived a spirited fightback from Ding Junhui, including a superb 147 from the Chinese player, to reach the quarter-final of the 2024 Masters with a 6-3 win at the Alexandra Palace in London.

In a widely-anticipated repeat of last month’s UK final, O’Sullivan raced into a 4-0 lead before Ding won three-in-a-row - including pocketing a sensational 147 break - to setup a tense finale.

The world number one then clinched the final two deciding frames to keep alive his bid to win a historic eighth Masters title.

"I was pleased to get over the line in the end," O'Sullivan told Eurosport. "My cueing is not great, but I tried. I tried, but sometimes there is nothing more you can do.

"I haven't played much since the UK. (I'm) a little bit tired, but that's part of the job. I must have gone through 20 different cue actions out there.

"When I say I don't care, I play like I play when I play down the club. I think you've just got to go for it, and play from a place of abandonment."

He will next face the winner between Neil Robertson and Barry Hawkins, who play on Tuesday evening.