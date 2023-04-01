Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. UK Championship
  4. Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Junhui Ding takes a shot in his semi-final clash with Judd Trump on Saturday
Junhui Ding takes a shot in his semi-final clash with Judd Trump on Saturday
Profimedia
Junhui Ding (36) will face Ronnie O’Sullivan (47) in the UK Championship final on Sunday after edging past Judd Trump 6-4 in a tense semi-final clash at the York Barbican.

After battling past Mark Williams 6-5 in their quarter-final on Friday, Ding was once again 2-1 and 3-2 down in the opening frames this time around, as he fought his back to win the final two and book his place in his second successive final.

The world number 17, who will take part in his fifth final overall, will need to be on top form to prevent O’Sullivan from winning a record-extending eighth title as he looks to claim his fourth.

"I like to play the greatest players of all time," Ding told Eurosport. "I like to play players in good form and have tough matches. It helps improve my game.

"I’ve got a lot of supporters here. I’ll just do my best and make sure I give him another good game."

"I just couldn’t really get going," a deflated Trump said after his defeat. "I think the first frame was important. I’ve started off well all week and had a great chance, but missed an easy ball and lost that frame.

"When you miss easy balls, you always get punished. In the end, I think Ding missed less easy balls than me.

"I gave it my all. The concentration wasn’t quite where it normally is. I was just missing easy-ish balls."

In the afternoon session, O’Sullivan beat Iranian Hossein Vafaei 6-2 and will compete in his ninth championship final.

The pre-tournament favourite, and world number one, threw threw away a two-frame lead but won the next four in a row as he bids to extend his own winning record at the Triple Crown event.

Sunday’s final gets underway at 1pm with the evening session taking place from 7-10pm.

Mentions
SnookerDing JunhuiO'Sullivan RonnieTrump JuddUK Championship
Related Articles
Judd Trump hammers Mark Selby to book semi-final spot in York
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time
Judd Trump books quarter-final spot with thumping victory, Mark Selby wins
Show more
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan edges Zhou Yuelong to reach UK Championship semi-finals
Zhou stuns Higgins to setup a quarter-final clash with 'clueless' O’Sullivan
O’Sullivan 'can't be bothered' with snooker after reaching 20th quarter-final
Ronnie O'Sullivan strolls to UK Championship first-round victory over Anthony McGill
O'Sullivan strolls to UK Championship first-round victory over McGill
Ronnie O'Sullivan threatens to quit if not allowed to play in China
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester City host Tottenham as Barcelona clash with Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin postponed due to heavy snowfall
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings