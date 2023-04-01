Judd Trump hammers Mark Selby to book semi-final spot in York

Judd Trump during his match against Mark Selby
Judd Trump during his match against Mark Selby
Judd Trump (34) booked his place in the UK Championship semi-finals on Friday night after beating Mark Selby (40) 6-3.

The world number two Trump - who last won the tournament in 2011 - continued his fine form in York to take the win despite a late comeback attempt from the former four-time world champion Selby.

Trump had raced into a three-set lead from the off, including impressive clearances of 100 and 72 and a fine break of 93.

Selby battled back in the fourth set but couldn't capitalise, allowing Trump to go into the interval 4-0 up.

After the break, Selby finally got on the board with a break of 60 but then swiftly found himself 5-1 down and facing a huge defeat after Trump cleared up a break of 95.

The Jester from Leicester won the next two sets to spark the potential for the unlikeliest of comebacks, but any hopes were short-lived as Trump made no mistakes in the ninth frame - earning his 1,000th professional victory in the process.

Trump will face Junhui Ding - who defeated Mark Williams 6-5 in the evening's other quarter-final - in the semi-finals, while world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Iran's Hossein Vafaei in the other semi-final on Saturday.

