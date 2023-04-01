Judd Trump hammers Mark Selby to book semi-final spot in York

Judd Trump (34) booked his place in the UK Championship semi-finals on Friday night after beating Mark Selby (40) 6-3.

The world number two Trump - who last won the tournament in 2011 - continued his fine form in York to take the win despite a late comeback attempt from the former four-time world champion Selby.

Trump had raced into a three-set lead from the off, including impressive clearances of 100 and 72 and a fine break of 93.

Selby battled back in the fourth set but couldn't capitalise, allowing Trump to go into the interval 4-0 up.

After the break, Selby finally got on the board with a break of 60 but then swiftly found himself 5-1 down and facing a huge defeat after Trump cleared up a break of 95.

The Jester from Leicester won the next two sets to spark the potential for the unlikeliest of comebacks, but any hopes were short-lived as Trump made no mistakes in the ninth frame - earning his 1,000th professional victory in the process.

Trump will face Junhui Ding - who defeated Mark Williams 6-5 in the evening's other quarter-final - in the semi-finals, while world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Iran's Hossein Vafaei in the other semi-final on Saturday.