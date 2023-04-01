Judd Trump books quarter-final spot with thumping victory, Mark Selby wins

Judd Trump (34) reached the quarter-finals of the UK Championship on Wednesday with a 6-0 win over Jamie Jones at the York Barbican.

Trump won his opening match 6-1 and was in ruthless mood once again, scoring a century break in the first frame before potting two half-centuries on his way to a resounding win.

Jones has never reached the quarter-final stage of the tournament and it was clear this run would continue for another year at least with the Welshman outplayed throughout.

Trump, the world number two, stormed into a 4-0 lead at the interval with a pot success rate of 95% and rattled off the final two frames of the afternoon as he booked his place in the final eight with ease.

Following results in the evening, Trump will take on world number five Mark Selby in the quarters.

In the other early session, three-time winner Ding Junhui battled past Tom Ford 6-3.

Ding started with back-to-back centuries and raced into a 2-0 lead, but could only watch as Ford hit back with a century and break of 99 of his own to level the match.

Ding, the world number 17, took the next two frames and after sharing the next two, scored a 106 break to setup a quarter-final clash against Mark Williams.

Evening results

Mark Selby 6-5 Barry Hawkins

Mark Williams 6-4 Jamie Clarke