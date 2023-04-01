Editors' Picks: Tyne-Wear Derby set for return as Trump looks to defend Masters crown

While the Christmas decorations might be packed away for another year and the festive celebrations draw to a dreary end, the sporting world never sleeps - and the first weekend of 2024 has plenty of fascinating action to get your teeth stuck into!

Let us point you towards some of the standout events with our first Editors’ Picks of the New Year.

Saturday, January 6th

Two arch rivals meet on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup third round when Newcastle travel to Sunderland for the Tyne-Wear Derby.

Over the years, there have been many incredible encounters from the sides in both league and cup but the pair have not met since 2016 after Sunderland had a downturn in fortunes leading to their eventual relegation to the third tier of English football.

Fast forward to 2023, and both clubs are on the rise. Newcastle have been flushed with cash since being bought by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, whilst Sunderland are having a resurgence of their own, threatening promotion back to the Premier League.

This weekend’s hosts will fancy their chances of an upset given the lengthening list of Newcastle’s injuries as well as their poor form over the festive period. Be in no doubt, this game will be full of passion and it will feel like an ‘old-fashioned’ tie. Make sure you tune in for this one.

Want to know more about the history of the region and the match? Read Derby Week now.

Sunday, January 7th

The 2024 Masters is the 50th edition of the prestigious tournament, with snooker’s top 16 players as they stood at the conclusion of the UK Championship competing for one of the sport’s coveted Triple Crown trophies. Held in London’s iconic Alexandra Palace, it’s a tournament every pro wants to be a part of, as the world’s leading players battle it out against their fiercest rivals.

The format is short and sweet - all matches up until the final are best of 11 frames, with the showpiece event on January 14th extended to 19 frames. Last year’s event was won by Judd Trump who overcame Mark Williams in a thrilling final, and the ‘Ace in the Pack’ travels to London with plenty of momentum after an impressive end to 2023.

Given the quality of the field, the draw has unsurprisingly thrown up several mouthwatering ties. Defending champion Trump faces a stern opening assignment against Kyren Wilson, world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan will lock horns with Ding Junhui in a repeat of December’s UK Championship final, and 2018 champion Mark Allen comes up against two-time winner John Higgins.

However, before any of those heavy hitters take to the table, the action gets underway on Sunday afternoon with current world champion Luca Brecel taking on Jack Lisowski in an explosive first-round clash. Both players are renowned for their exciting brand of attacking snooker, so if you’re looking for an exhibition in shotmaking then look no further!

You can follow the match with us on Flashscore.

As the NFL regular season draws to a close this weekend, there is still plenty to play for as teams battle for the last few remaining play-off spots. Both the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are still in contention as the NFC South division is wide open.

The Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both eight wins and eight losses, whilst the Falcons are one win behind them. With that in mind, it turns this clash into a defacto play-off game, with the winner almost guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

The pair met back in November in Atlanta, with the Falcons coming out on top 24-15. Since then, they have won two from five games, whilst Sunday’s opponents have won three to put themselves above Atlanta going into the final week.

Their records throughout the year have been remarkably similar, so expect a tight contest that could have a thrilling ending.

When sixth-tier US Revel were drawn against French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup back in December, the moment sparked wild scenes of celebration among the players and staff of the amateur side. Revel’s president Didier Roques described it as a “dream”, while forward Maxime Zahil admitted there were tears after the Round of 64 draw.

Training just twice a week and playing in front of a stadium that can only hold a maximum of 3,500 spectators, Revel are about as far removed as you can get from the might of PSG. However, on Sunday evening at Castres Olympique’s 12,300-seater Stade Pierre-Fabre, the minnows will welcome Kylian Mbappe and co. to town as they look to produce one of the most seismic upsets in club football.

Luis Enrique’s men sit five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 despite having a shaky start to the campaign, and with no Champions League action until February, they’ll travel to southern France determined to get the job done with the minimum of fuss. However, as is often the case with knock-out football, you just never know, so don’t completely write off Revel’s chances - the magic of the cup always finds a way!

You can follow the match live here on Flashscore.