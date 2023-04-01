Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship

Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan (47) has beaten China's Ding Junhui (36) 10-7 to win the UK Championship.

It's a record-extending eighth UK title for the Englishman, claimed in York two days before he turns 48.

O'Sullivan pulled away in the early stages, taking a 3-0 lead, before Ding brought it back to 4-4 at the break.

A bit more ruthless in the evening session, 'the Rocket' bagged four half centuries and two centuries.

"Each tournament I win and play in, I take great pleasure from," O'Sullivan was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I had to come out and have a good head. There was a big crowd and I wanted to leave blood, sweat and tears on the table. I came out and gave it my all - and I love competing.

"I always keep beating myself up because of the age thing. I keep thinking at some point you have to stop winning, but I am doing all right and I will keep on going until the wheels fall off."

Get all our numbers from the final here.