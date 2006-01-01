Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snoop Dogg stars as flame sails into Paris for opening ceremony

Snoop Dogg stars as flame sails into Paris for opening ceremony

Snoop Dogg holding the Olympic torch
Snoop Dogg holding the Olympic torchAFP
The Olympic flame cruised into Paris on Friday on a diesel-belching tug, the torch held aloft by its white-clad bearer, having earlier been carried by US rapper Snoop Dogg, as it passed under the peripherique motorway.

The 68th stage of the relay since its arrival in Marseille on 8th May was entitled the "Epilogue".

The torch had passed through Paris before, on 14th July, the Bastille Day national holiday, and 15th July, before circling the suburbs, starting its final journey in Saint-Denis on Friday.

Earlier in the morning, the flame had visited the athletes' village where International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon took turns as torchbearers.

Phones in hand and wearing broad smiles, athletes from all over the world filmed the torch.

"It's a moment that gives you goosebumps, it's beautiful to see," said Judith Vandermeiren, a Belgian field hockey player.

The torch passed through Saint-Denis, where rapper MC Solaar, who is from the region, carried the flame, and stopped at the Stade de France where Snoop Dogg took his turn.

The flame made its way down the Canal Saint-Denis, handed off to a beaming 17-year-old schoolboy from the area.

It then boarded the first of a series of canal boats, to cruise past the concrete factories and housing blocks to Paris accompanied by a crowd of spectators, security, officials and even canoeists in fancy dress.

"It doesn't happen very often. It's exceptional," said Nathalie, who did not give her surname, from the suburb of Aubervilliers as she stood on a bridge awaiting the flame.

The relay toured the Parc de la Villette, turned into the Parc des Nations housing the 'clubhouses' of a string of countries, dominated by France in the Grande Halle, and including Brazil in a circus tent, and Mongolia in yurts.

The relay then took to the water and cruised down the Canal de l'Ourcq towards the Canal Saint-Martin and the Seine.

Mentions
Olympic Games
Related Articles
Brazilian great Zico robbed in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympic Games
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Canada Soccer defends players but admits men's team tried using drones at Copa América
Show more
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Simons choosing Leipzig over Bayern, Hummels goes missing
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Fresh injury puts Rafael Nadal's Olympics in doubt, says coach Moya
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings