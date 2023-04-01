Late show earns Al Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Late show earns Al Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Late show earns Al Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Cristiano Ronaldo assisted the fourth goal of the game
Cristiano Ronaldo assisted the fourth goal of the game
Profimedia
Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr completed a late fight-back to book their place in the group stage draw for the Asian Champions League with Anderson Talisca scoring twice in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Talisca gave Al Nassr an 11th-minute lead when he headed in Marcelo Brozovic's corner, but goals in the 18th and 46th minutes from Yahya Al Ghassani put the 2015 runners-up ahead and left the big-spending Saudis at risk of exiting the competition.

However, Sultan Al Ghannam's 88th-minute header levelled the scores and Talisca nodded in his second in the fifth minute of injury time to put Al Nassr back in front.

Brozovic then sealed the win two minutes later with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area as Al Nassr confirmed their place in Thursday's draw.

Uzbekistan's Navbahor also progressed to the next round with a 1-0 win over 10-man Al-Wakrah from Qatar, Doniyor Abdumannopov scoring the game's only goal eight minutes into extra time after Khaled Youssef Shurrab was sent off.

Navbahor will be joined in the draw by Sharjah from the UAE, who handed their Iranian hosts Tractor FC a 3-1 defeat in Tabriz.

Shaheen Abdalla and Ousmane Camara gave Cosmin Olaroiu's side a two-goal lead and, while Mehdi Hashemnejad pulled one back with four minutes remaining, Caio Lucas put the result beyond doubt from the penalty spot in the last minute.

AGMK, also from Uzbekistan, completed the group stage line-up after Ruben Sanchez's 69th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over Qatari outfit Al-Arabi.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAl NassrTalisca AndersonBrozovic MarceloUnited Arab EmiratesShabab Al-Ahli DubaiTractorUzbekistanAl Ghannam SultanAl WakraAFC Champions League
Related Articles
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic moves to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr sign Portuguese midfielder Otavio from Porto for €60 million
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Show more
Football
Rangers left with work to do against PSV to reach Champions League
Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Man United in for Bayindir
Updated
Manchester United's Mason Mount out 'until international break' with injury
Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card in Bournemouth clash
Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez says Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Man United in for Bayindir
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |