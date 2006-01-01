Boa Morte expecting 'derby' between Guinea Bissau and Mozambique in AFCON qualifiers

Guinea Bissau football coach Luis Boa Morte (46), said on Monday that the upcoming matches to qualify for the final phase of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Mozambique will be like derbies.

On holiday in Europe, Boa Morte reacted via a video published on the social networks of the Guinea Bissau Football Federation (FFGB) to the draw for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, which placed Guinea Bissau in Group I with Mozambique, Mali and Eswatini.

The dates of the matches have not yet been set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), but in September and November, Guinea Bissau will play Mozambique, first in Maputo and then in Bissau, respectively.

"With Mozambique, it will be a derby, for all sorts of reasons. Recently, in the games we played with Mozambique, we drew twice," noted the Guinean coach, referring to the 1-1 draw in Maputo and the 2-2 draw in Bissau.

Both games took place in 2022 as part of the qualification for the 2023 AFCON, held in Côte d'Ivoire.

Luis Boa Morte considers Mali "a great team" and recalled that in the last friendly between the two sides, Guinea Bissau were beaten 6-2 in Bamako.

"As for Eswatini, they offer a different type of football, making the opposition's task as difficult as possible. I wouldn't say they're as strong technically, but physically they make things difficult.

"That's why we're hoping for a lively group stage and to be in the next AFCON," said Boa Morte.

The Portuguese coach emphasised that he was confident that Guinea Bissau would make it to the finals for the fourth time in a row, but urged the Guineans to face the next six qualifying matches "with determination and in a positive way."

