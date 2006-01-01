COSAFA Cup 2024: Affane Said Djambae’s brace helps Comoros to sink 10-man Kenya

Comoros striker Affane Said Djambae (23) scored in either half to help beat Kenya’s Emerging Stars 2-0 and dent their hopes of becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 23rd edition of the COSAFA Cup tournament at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Sunday, June 30th.

Said Djambae scored the opener in the 35th minute from the penalty spot before adding the second in the 48th minute to ensure Comoros picked their first win and revived their hopes of progressing from Group B.

Kenya coach Ken Odhiambo made one change from the starting XI that secured a resounding 2-0 opening victory against champions Zambia, defender Geoffrey Onyango dropping out for Paul Ochuoga.

Goalkeeper Byrne Omondi kept his place between the sticks with Ochuoga coming into the defensive role alongside Amos Wanjala, Sylvester Owino and Alphonce Omija, Chrispine Erambo, John Ochieng, Austine Odhiambo, and Ronney Onyango kept their places in the midfield while Benson Omala and Patrick Otieno spearheaded the attacking role.

Kenya’s first attempt in the Comoros goal came in the second minute when Austin Odhiambo, who scored the opener from the penalty spot against the Chipolopolo, tried a long-range drive from outside the 18-yard box but the ball went off target.

The Islanders, who had lost their opener 1-0 against Zimbabwe, responded with a chance of their own two minutes later, Kassim Hadji being put through from the right wing by Naimoudine Assane. However, the formers’ low-footed effort rolled out for a goal-kick.

Kenya vs Comoros in South Africa COSAFA Media

In the 11th minute, Haslane Alfonsi Ahmed, who plays for Arta Solar in Djibouti, went into the referee’s book for a challenge on Omalla, and a minute later, Kenya’s Ochuoga was booked after fouling Ibroihim Djoudja, who was through in goal. From the resultant free-kick, Moudhoiffar Ali Mze delivered a curling effort that kissed over the bar.

Kenya earned their first corner in the 23rd minute after pressure from captain Rooney Onyango forced defender Tamime Tarek to put the ball out. After the corner, Kenya had a great chance to take the lead, Odhiambo setting up Omalla, with a backheel move, but the FKF Premier League Golden Boot winner with 19 goals, directed his effort off target with only goalkeeper Adel Anzimati-Aboudou to beat.

In the 35th minute, Ochuoga’s sloppy defending cost Kenya after the defender gave away a penalty following a foul on the advancing Kassim Hadji. Ochuoga was sent off for a second bookable offense and forward Said Djambae stepped up to score from the spot, sending Kenya’s Omondi the wrong way and giving Comoros the lead and their first goal of the tournament.

Erambo should have put Kenya level in the 40th minute, a cross from Omija finding him unmarked and with enough space to aim at goal; but his resultant right-footed kick went over the bar.

Comoros returned the better side in the second half, and in the 48th minute they doubled their lead, Said Djambae taking advantage of a defensive miscommunication between Kenyan players, to slot home his second of the day past Omondi, and become the tournament’s top scorer.

The Les Coelecantes almost made it 3-0 in the 60th minute, from two big chances, first Omondi fumbling with the ball under pressure from Djambae before it was cleared to safety by Omija and Rooney Onyango being forced to clear the ball from crossing the line to deny Hadji.

Kenya will wind up their preliminary matches against Zimbabwe on July 2nd, the same day Comoros will entertain against Zambia.

Botswana frustrate South Africa in stalemate

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana remained winless in Group A following their 0-0 draw against Botswana at the same venue.

The first half produced few chances with Bafana’s Thabang Sibanyoni threatening twice but was denied by goalkeeper Victor James, who had an outstanding game. Botswana’s Ricky Ratlhogo was the first to be booked in the 21st minute.

Botswana almost took the lead in the 33rd minute after Molaodi Tlhalefang found acres of space inside Bafana’s danger zone but his effort went inches wide with keeper Mondli Mpoto out of his line.

Tlhalefang was booked in the 47th minute for a reckless tackle on Ethan Brooks and moments later Botsile Sakana followed him with a caution of his own after a clumsy challenge in the middle of play.

Liam Bern was the only Bafana player to be booked in the 77th minute and despite the home side pressing to get a win, Botswana’s defence stayed solid to see off the tie and snatch a crucial point from the second group game.

South Africa had drawn their opener 1-1 against Mozambique at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on June 26th, and according to coach Helman Mkhalele, his charges lacked the confidence to finish off the game despite dominating most parts of the proceedings.

“We were not in command of the ball, especially in the final third. We looked like we didn’t have the confidence. But again, we were not giving the early support or were unable to read the game to support Thabang Sibanyoni, who was dominating the aerial balls,” Mkhalele told reporters after the game.

“We lacked that confidence. Yes, we did get those half chances, but we were not taking them or we were not approaching them with aggression. We were just more comfortable in dominating the possession in our half. But we lacked the speed and the penetration to the middle.”

South Africa vs Botswana COSAFA Media

Meanwhile, Botswana coach Didier da Rosa was very proud of his players, even though they could not find the back of the net. “It was a second draw (of the tournament after the 0-0 outcome against Eswatini), but at least we didn’t concede any goal. I’m proud of my players today (Saturday) because they followed the plan we worked on.

“It was very interesting for me as a coach to see these young players so disciplined,” said Da Rosa.

Earlier on, Mozambique failed to break down a resilient Eswatini side in a 0-0 draw. With two matches played, all four teams in Group A have two points. Mozambique are sitting at the top, followed by Bafana, Botswana are third, and Eswatini is fourth.

Bafana Bafana will return to action on June 2nd, Tuesday, with a must-win fixture against Eswatini while Mozambique will face Botswana on the same day at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

Mozambique vs Eswatini in action COSAFA Media

Draws dominate Group C fixtures

Just like in Group A, Group C was dominated with draws with last year’s beaten finalist Lesotho and Seychelles producing a 1-1 result while Angola and Namibia ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jane Thabantso, who holds the record for the fastest goal in COSAFA Cup history after 34 seconds against Mauritius in 2016, netted the opener for Lesotho in the 19th minute.

It was his seventh career goal in the competition, taking him level with Motebang Sera on the Lesotho scorers list in the COSAFA Cup, and two behind Eswatini’s Felix Badenhorst on the all-time list.

But Lesotho could not hold on and Seychelles found an equaliser midway through the second half via Lorenzo Hoareau to earn themselves a point. Lesotho will next face the Brave Warriors on Monday, July 1st, the same day the Palancas Negras will confront Seychelles.