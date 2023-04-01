Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included
Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included
Bertrand Traore is likely to captain his nation at AFCON
Bertrand Traore is likely to captain his nation at AFCON
Profimedia
Burkina Faso named injured captain Bertrand Traore (28) in their squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations finals, with coach Hubert Velud (64) confident he will be fit on time for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Traore was injured after scoring for Burkina Faso in both World Cup qualifiers they played in November and has not seen action at Aston Villa since but Velud said on Tuesday he was a confident the striker would be available for the tournament, which kicks off on January 13th.

“I'm not particularly worried about him. He is someone who is used to high levels,” Velud told a press conference as he revealed his 27-man squad.

If he plays Traore will be competing in his fifth Cup of Nations while full-back Steeve Yago and midfielder Adama Guira are back for a fourth.

There were few surprises in the squad but both Cyrille Bayala and Lassina Traore miss out because of inury.

Burkina Faso, who were semi-finals at the last Cup of Nations in Cameroon two years ago, compete in Group D and begin their campaign against Mauritania in Bouake on January 16th. They also play against Algeria and Angola in their opening group round.

They will warm-up for the tournament at a training camp in Abu Dhabi from December 29th - January 10th and play two warm-up internationals. One is against the Democratic Republic of Congo but the other opponent is not yet finalised.

Burkina Faso Squad

Goalkeepers: Herve Koffi (Charleroi), Hilel Konate (Chateauroux), Kilian Nikiema (ADO Den Haag), Sebastien Tou (Sabadell)

Defenders: Issoufou Dayo (Renaissance Berkane), Nasser Djiga (Red Star Belgrade), Abdoul Razack Guiebre (Modena), Issa Kabore (Luton Town), Adamo Nagalo (Nordsjaelland), Valentin Nouma (FC St Eloi Lupopo), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Steeve Yago (Aris Limassol)

Midfielders: Sacha Banse (Valenciennes), Adama Guira (Racing Rioja), Stephane Aziz Ky (Young Africans), Ismahila Ouedraogo (Panserraikos), Dramane Salou (Urartu), Gustavo Sangare (Quevilly-Rouen Metropole), Blati Toure (Pyramids)

Forwards: Cedric Badolo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Hassan Bande (HJK Helsinki), Mamady Bangre (Toulouse), Mohamed Konate (Akhmat Grozny), Djribil Ouattara (Renaissance Berkane), Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth), Abdoul Tapsoba (Amiens), Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa).

Mentions
FootballTraore BertrandGuira AdamaYago SteeveBurkina FasoAlgeriaAngolaMauritaniaAston VillaAfrica Cup of Nations
Related Articles
Bela and Nzola included as Angola name squad for Africa Cup of Nations
EXCLUSIVE: Pedro Soares Goncalves on his career, coaching Angola and AFCON
Boss Wilder urges Sheffield United to maintain self-belief against in-form Aston Villa
Show more
Football
Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis
Liverpool stroll past West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
Mbappe shares birthday joy as PSG canter past Metz
Record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bochum as Schick nets first-half hat-trick
Kane and Musiala give Bayern Munich tight win over Wolfsburg
Sergi Roberto nets late as Barcelona edge struggling Almeria in five-goal thriller
Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi eyes 'dream' win over rivals Crystal Palace
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season on February 21st
EXCLUSIVE: Ternana boss Breda talks Mancini, facing Salernitana and celebrating Delio Rossi
Most Read
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
EXCLUSIVE: Union Berlin striker Kaufmann on the club's crisis & first-team opportunities

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings