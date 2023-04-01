Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included

Burkina Faso named injured captain Bertrand Traore (28) in their squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations finals, with coach Hubert Velud (64) confident he will be fit on time for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Traore was injured after scoring for Burkina Faso in both World Cup qualifiers they played in November and has not seen action at Aston Villa since but Velud said on Tuesday he was a confident the striker would be available for the tournament, which kicks off on January 13th.

“I'm not particularly worried about him. He is someone who is used to high levels,” Velud told a press conference as he revealed his 27-man squad.

If he plays Traore will be competing in his fifth Cup of Nations while full-back Steeve Yago and midfielder Adama Guira are back for a fourth.

There were few surprises in the squad but both Cyrille Bayala and Lassina Traore miss out because of inury.

Burkina Faso, who were semi-finals at the last Cup of Nations in Cameroon two years ago, compete in Group D and begin their campaign against Mauritania in Bouake on January 16th. They also play against Algeria and Angola in their opening group round.

They will warm-up for the tournament at a training camp in Abu Dhabi from December 29th - January 10th and play two warm-up internationals. One is against the Democratic Republic of Congo but the other opponent is not yet finalised.

Burkina Faso Squad

Goalkeepers: Herve Koffi (Charleroi), Hilel Konate (Chateauroux), Kilian Nikiema (ADO Den Haag), Sebastien Tou (Sabadell)

Defenders: Issoufou Dayo (Renaissance Berkane), Nasser Djiga (Red Star Belgrade), Abdoul Razack Guiebre (Modena), Issa Kabore (Luton Town), Adamo Nagalo (Nordsjaelland), Valentin Nouma (FC St Eloi Lupopo), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Steeve Yago (Aris Limassol)

Midfielders: Sacha Banse (Valenciennes), Adama Guira (Racing Rioja), Stephane Aziz Ky (Young Africans), Ismahila Ouedraogo (Panserraikos), Dramane Salou (Urartu), Gustavo Sangare (Quevilly-Rouen Metropole), Blati Toure (Pyramids)

Forwards: Cedric Badolo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Hassan Bande (HJK Helsinki), Mamady Bangre (Toulouse), Mohamed Konate (Akhmat Grozny), Djribil Ouattara (Renaissance Berkane), Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth), Abdoul Tapsoba (Amiens), Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa).