AFCON 2023: Egypt star Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool after hamstring injury

Salah will be heading back to Liverpool early
Mohamed Salah (31) will return to Liverpool for treatment on his hamstring injury but only after watching Egypt complete their group fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations finals when they meet Cape Verde Islands in Abidjan on Monday.

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) confirmed he will continue his treatment at his club as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had suggested earlier on Sunday following their 4-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth.

Egypt, however, still hope Salah could play a role at the tournament.

"We are hoping to catch him in the semi-finals of the Africa Nations Cup in case of qualification,” the EFA said in a statement.

It is still not clear how long Salah will be out after pulling up with the hamstring injury before halftime in their clash against Ghana on Thursday but Klopp said: “However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people.

On whether Salah could feature again for Egypt during the tournament at the Ivory Coast, Klopp said: “I’m not a doctor. I would say if Egypt qualify for the final and he is fit before the final then probably yes. Why not?"

Salah spoke to reporters earlier on Sunday but did not offer more on his injury.

"My injury is still there but the most important thing now is to speak about the game,” he told a press conference ahead of the Cape Verde game.

“Our primary goal is to secure qualification for the next round, with skilled players, a good coach and a clear vision.

"We're fully committed to giving our best in the tournament and we just need to fight and see what will happen," he added of the game with Cape Verde, who despite being the smallest country at the finals have already secured top place in the group.

Salah also spoke about the fact he has yet to win a trophy with Egypt, having twice been a runner-up at the Cup of Nations.

"I have won everything possible but not this one yet. It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen.

“Everybody knows what it means to any player to win an Africa Cup. We were unlucky at the last one and also in Gabon. The players are very motivated to win the tournament. We all want to win it."

Salah, who has 96 caps, was in the side that lost to Cameroon in the 2017 decider in Gabon and again at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago, where Senegal edged them on post-match penalties.

